Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macus Bignot had nothing but praise for his injury-hit Chester FC squad after they earned a deserved 1-1 draw at promotion-pushing Bromley.

The Blues suffered fresh blows before the match when Ryan Astles and Jordan Archer were ruled out - and during it, too, when Harry White came off.

But, despite being down to the bare bones, they once again displayed the improvements they are making under Bignot.

Ross Hannah opened the scoring with his first goal in eight games and, after Louis Dennis equalised almost immediately, the star summer signing went close to winning it in the second half when he saw an effort hit the post.

The draw moved Chester up to fourth from bottom going into Tuesday's crunch clash at sixth-from-bottom Leyton Orient.

And manager Bignot said: "You only have to look where Bromley are in the league, it was always going to be a difficult game, so I've got to give credit to my players. They've acquitted themselves very well again.

"It was hugely disappointing to lose Harry White because he was back to the Harry White we all know.

"We knew it was only a matter of time before Ross Hannah would score, so we were delighted with that, and things were going well.

"The setback with Harry knocked the momentum a little bit but Nyal Bell came on and he was absolutely superb.

"But every single player who has played today has been a credit to the football club.

"We were comfortable coming in at half-time, second half they've applied the pressure, but we stood up to it and it's a real positive result for us.

"If we continue to work hard I'm sure we'll get our just rewards. "