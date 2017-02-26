Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy hailed an 'important' victory as his side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 success at Southport.

The Blues headed to Haig Avenue on the back of a four-match losing run and having conceded 20 goals in their previous eight Vanarama National League games.

But, with Sam Hughes impressing on his return to the centre of the defence, they kept their 14th clean sheet of the league campaign, a tally only three teams in the country, Derby County, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aldershot Town, can better.

And, thanks to Evan Horwood's first goal for the club, which he exquisitely lobbed into the net midway through the second half, Chester recorded a win that moved them up to 11th in the standings.

It is a win, however, that could have come at a cost with captain Luke George and key midfielder Tom Shaw both coming off with injuries.

Jon McCarthy on the performance

"We were aware of how important it was. We know we've been disappointing in the last couple of weeks so it was vital we got the three points.

"First half I thought we were outstanding against a strong wind, which somebody turned off in the second half; I don't know how Southport managed to do that!

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"We were put under a lot of pressure by that, we dealt with all of the stuff that we were criticised for last week, and we played some good football and created some good chances, so that was really pleasing.

"Second half we had a couple of injuries that upset things for us again - and that's when we showed real character.

"It was important to get away and get a little bit of breathing space and start to attack some of the other targets that we've set toward the end of the season."

Jon McCarthy on the winning goal

"That's his (Horwood's) quality. I like to play him in that position, higher up, as he's got an excellent footballing brain and when he gets the ball he makes the best decisions that we have in the team. He will invariably find the right pass. The pass I see from the sideline, he will pick it out, as he's got the quality to do that.

"He's had a difficult season in terms of injuries but, in a really key moment for us, he's produced."