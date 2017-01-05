Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Theo Vassell has returned to Walsall but could still feature again for Chester FC this season.

The 20-year-old defender returned to the Banks's Stadium after his loan spell with the Blues came to an end Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Solihull Moors.

Vassell made a total of 16 league and cup appearances for Chester during his spell, where he played at right back, but was sidelined through injury from the end of October.

He returned to action on Sunday as a second-half substitute but he may yet get the chance to pull on the blue and white stripes once more if Walsall can resolve their own recruitment problems.

"He (Vassell) and Walsall knows of my desire to keep him to the end of the season," said Chester manager Jon McCarthy, who is also in talks to try and keep Port Vale's Ryan Lloyd at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in the face of interest from Southport.

"He has got back fit and we would like to have him until the end of the season.

"Walsall have a couple of injuries themselves so they need him to be around their place for the next week or two while they try and get some players in.

"I think they feel he still needs some more time out and to be playing some more games and then if that is the case then we are the favourites because of they way we have dealt with him."

(Photo: ChesterFC.com)

McCarthy's former number two, Ian Sharps, is now assistant to Jon Whitney at the League One side and the two clubs have formed a good relationship, with goalkeeper Liam Roberts on loan from the Saddlers until the end of the season.

And that relationship means that Chester are in pole position for Vassell should he be made available for loan once more.

McCarthy saoid: "We have good links there. Jon Whitney has been great with us, Ian Sharps is there, so it means we will be without him for the weekend.

"But there could still be a call if they get something in.

"It is the little frustration with not owning our players but the loan stuff has worked and has allowed us to get into the position we have this season by benefiting from players from other clubs.

"And I think the clubs recognise how well we do it and the opportunity and the development that their players have had."

Chester travel to Essex this weekend (3pm) for a National League clash with struggling Braintree Town at the Ironmongery Direct Stadium.