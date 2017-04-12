Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Waggon & Horses moved a big step closer to sealing the Concorde Trophies Section A title at the weekend - as Groves Athletic claimed the first silverware of the season.

Waggon won their top-of-the-table battle at home to Westminster 2-0 thanks to a second-half double from Sam Henry to move six points clear at the summit.

Jonny Lawrence netted a double hat-trick to fire FC Hickorys to a 6-2 success at Upton Youth Centre (Sam Pascal, Rich Tallis).

FC Blacon (Scott Chard, Joe Turner, Sam Davies) won 3-2 at St Theresa’s (Connor Millington, John Dowridge).

Sutton Casuals have resigned from the league and the Section A table has been altered accordingly.

Back to the action and Groves beat Section B title rivals The Cat 2-1 in the Granada Gas Bill Gresty Memorial Trophy final courtesy of an own goal and a Daniel Woodcock effort.

But they did have to withstand a nervy finish after Jamie Easton netted a penalty late on.

Spital Vaults (Jack Grimes 2, Joe Muir, Charlie Jones, Danny Roberts) moved above The Cat and into pole position in Section B with a 5-1 triumph at Tarvin Rex, for whom Robbie Plank reduced the arrears with his 17th goal of the campaign.

Custom House (Steve Marsh, Matty Jones, Andy Hornsby 2, Andy Riddle) won 5-2 at home to Vauxhall SC (Keith Robinson, Tony Atherton) to end their opponents’ championship challenge.

Kirk Clark’s second-half strike sealed West Park Rangers’ 2-1 home win over Waverton, who had cancelled out Declan McHugh’s opener through Josh Leech’s 20th goal of the season.

Tom Frost hit a hat-trick and Darren Brocklehurst (2) and Ryan Burns were also on target as Holdi ran out 6-1 winners at home to AFC Tattenhall (Collen Mutete).

Waverton then went down 5-2 at home to West Park on Tuesday.

And on the same night Groves edged a close contest 1-0 at home to Custom House to keep the pressure on the top two.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 20, Dee Rangers celebrate the completion of their 35th season.

To celebrate, the oldest Sunday team in Chester will be marking the occasion with a specially organised post-season friendly.

In memory of former player Tom Arnold, Dee Rangers’ first team will face their veterans team at Chester FC’s Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Each player involved in the match will be raising funds for the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DeeRangersLegends .

Chester & Wirral League

Blacon Youth are continuing to pile the pressure on Queensferry Sports Premier Division leaders Birkenhead Town.

Blacon followed up their 5-3 success at Ellesmere Port (Stephen Lewis, Ian Johnson, James Holroyd) last Wednesday with a vital 2-1 victory at Newton Athletic on Saturday with a brace of Sam Henry goals.

The Cairns Crescent outfit were then awarded another three points on Monday night after their scheduled opponents Lodge Bar postponed.

That means Blacon are now nine points behind Birkenhead, who themselves were awarded a win on Saturday after visitors Kelsall failed to field a side, with three games in hand and a vastly superior goal difference.

Christleton won 2-0 at home to MBNA as did Ellesmere Port (Graham Davidson, Phil Abraham) at home to Higher Bebington Kelma.

Shaftesbury Youth (Jimmy Gomez, Lee Griffiths) completed their campaign by fighting back to draw 2-2 at home to Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Luke Williams 2).

AFC ESSAR (Adam Storton, Josh Forster, Lee Reynolds) need only a point from their final game of the season to secure the Olympic Trophies Division One title after winning 3-2 at FC Uber.

Elton Athletic (Mitch Jarvis, Adam Hall, John Heaton, Dean Disley) boosted their survival prospects with a crucial 4-3 triumph at home to relegation rivals Eastham Athletic (Dan Piggott 2, Lewis Stephenson).

A Nathan Cooper hat-trick condemned Crossway to a 3-2 home loss to AFC Quays in Link Up Division Two.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Crossway had gone down 6-1 at Upton JFC (Danny Evans 2, Andy Jones, Joe Williams, Steve Kamperman, Tom Berry) in midweek.

Blacon Youth Reserves (Jake Dean, Sam Burgess, Harley Bennion, Chris Scanlon, Ellis Moore) were 5-0 winners at Upton Rangers while Chester Argyle won 2-1 at home to Orange Athletic (Gary Owen).

Overpool Athletic (David Burton, Andy Merner, Gary Whelan) look likely to finish second behind champions Sutton Athletic after their 3-1 triumph at home to Princes Villa (Josh Leadsham).

Neston Nomads (Chris Oakley, Ant Jones, John Lloyd, Gareth Lee) and Shotton Steel (Steve Hughes, Lee Cousins, Ian Parry) progressed to the Doug Johnson Vets Trophy semi-finals with 4-0 and 3-1 home wins over Frodsham Park and Mersey Royal respectively.

Blacon Youth (Chris Larson, Jamie Rogers 2, Shaun McCone, Mick Mares) won 5-0 at home to Crossway to move six points clear at the top of Tarvin Precision Vets Division A.

The previous evening championship rivals Royal Flush and Blacon Vets beat M&S Bank 4-1 and Countess of Chester 3-1 respectively in the Friday Night 11s Division.

Earlier in the week CEMEX picked up their first victory of the Monday Night 11s Division season by beating Upton Rangers.

Wirral United and ESWA drew 3-3.

Welsh Premier League

After 13 seasons Airbus UK Broughton have been relegated.

The Wingmakers’ demotion to the Huws Gray Alliance was confirmed on Saturday after they lost their do-or-die basement battle at Rhyl 2-1.

Airbus never recovered from the loss of manager Andy Preece in August as well as the vast majority of the squad that last season reached both the Europa League play-off and JD Welsh Cup finals.

The Wingmakers, under the command of Andy Thomas, who scored the club’s first ever goal in the league, back in 2004, did give themselves a slim chance of beating the drop with a three-match unbeaten run.

(Photo: Andrew Lincoln)

But the loss to second-from-bottom Rhyl ended their survival hopes.

Airbus took a deserved lead in the 43rd minute when Steve Tomassen turned in a teasing Glenn Rule free kick.

But their total inability to defend set-pieces came back to haunt them in the 78th minute when Chris Rimmer equalised.

And 10 minutes later Steve Lewis struck the decisive blow.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA’s hopes of West Cheshire League silverware were dashed when they lost their Pyke Cup semi-final 3-2 at home to Redgate Rovers.

Upton had the better chances in the opening period, the best of which fell to Nathan Mapletoft and Lee Guirado, before Redgate opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time through Sam Corlett, who hooked in a corner that was the result of a fine Adam Bedford save from Craig Blackwell.

Bedford was also called into action at the start of the second half while Guirado saw another opportunity come and go at the other end.

Redgate doubled their advantage in the 68th minute when Anthony Poole headed in a well directed cross from Blackwell.

And, after Chris Melia halved the deficit in the 78th minute by forcing the ball home from a corner, they sealed their place in the final when Blackwell curled a superb shot past Bedford.

Upton did, however, did pull another goal back through Mapletoft.

Chester Nomads went down 3-0 at home to table-topping Newton in Division One.

Helsby (Dave Graven 2, Dean Walker) gave their survival prospects a boost with a 3-0 win at home to Capenhurst Villa.

Helsby (Andy Dunning, Gaz Gerrard, Matty Johnson) then lost 4-3 at South Liverpool on Monday.

Cheshire League

Tarporley Victoria lost 1-0 at home to Mersey Valley in Division One.