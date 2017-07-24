Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Common sense has prevailed.

Four years of draconian policing measures are set to be lifted this season and we have a chance to finally breathe some life back into one of the football’s finest derbies - Chester FC v Wrexham.

The fans have had their voices heard, the authorities have listened. We have a chance to get our derby back. It is a chance that must not be squandered.

There will be no convoy of supporters under police escort travelling up and down the A483. Adults will be treated as such and can make their own way to a non-league football match in the manner that should have always have been the case.

I understand the reasons behind why it was introduced in the first place. The authorities will always adopt the tactic that presents the lowest risk, as they should. The issue, though, has been the fact that this has been needlessly dragged out over four seasons and contributed to the apathy that has now been created around the clash.

(Image: Les Evans)

I’ve been vocal in my opposition to the ‘bubble’. I wasn’t a fan when it was introduced and seeing the differing approaches in policing when compared to those of Merseyside Police towards Tranmere Rovers and their clashes with Chester and Wrexham only served to strengthen my opposition.

But to their credit the police have, at last, listened to the fans. The key thing now is to ensure that they can be given no reason to bring back these measures. If they are given ample opportunity to bring them back then you can kiss goodbye to them being overturned any time soon.

The lifting of the restrictions places extra responsibility on both clubs and their supporters.

We have a chance here to actually make this derby a spectacle once again.

The pleas have been listened to and the behaviour of fans in recent seasons has satisfied the powers that be that this game can go ahead without the need for babysitting.

(Image: Robert Parry-Jones)

The rivalry remains intense. The history between the clubs and their geography sees to that.

Turn up in your droves, sing your hearts out, make it a spine-tingling atmoshpere once again. A cauldron of noise for those on the field so that they know just what is at stake.

But the onus is on each and every single one of us, from both sides, to ensure that we don’t hand the authorities the opportunity to perform a u-turn. It may never recover from that.

Let’s make this an important date in the diary again.