Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling brought his ‘March for Men’ to Chester FC this morning as his charity walk reached day six.

Stelling, who is walking 400 miles from Exeter City’s St James’ Park home to Newcastle United’s stadium of the same name to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, started the next leg of his trek from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and was joined by some famous faces.

Liverpool greats Robbie Fowler and Mark Lawrenson joined Stelling, as did another ex-Liverpool player, Neil Mellor, and radio DJ and self-proclaimed Chester fan, Colin Murray.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

Joined by dozens on the walk, Stelling marched through Chester before heading to the Wirral and a stop at Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park home.

From there Stelling trekked to Liverpool’s Anfield stadium before finishing the day at Goodison Park, the home of Everton, clocking 26.4 miles in the process.

Stelling, who has been joined by over 600 marchers so far on his quest, set himself the target of raising £500,000 for the charity and is well on the way to achieving his goal having raised £165,000 so far.