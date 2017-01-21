Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Retrospective action could be taken by the Football Association following ugly scenes that marred the end of Chester FC 's 1-1 derby draw at home to Wrexham.

Just after the final whistle at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, where a James Alabi penalty cancelled out former Chester midfielder John Rooney's opener for the visitors, a fracas involving players and staff from both side occurred on the far sides of the pitch.

The ugly scenes played out for a couple of minutes before the situation was calmed and the players left the field, but video evidence of the incident could lead to punishment for some players.

One player who could find himself in hot water is Wrexham full-back James Jennings after appearing to punch Chester striker Kane Richards, an incident captured on camera. The Chronicle has seen the footage which shows Jennings lash out at Richards and strike him in the face.

Richards had to be restrained by teammates and opposition players before being escorted off the pitch by Alabi.

There were unconfirmed reports following the game that Jennings had been shown a red card for the incident, but this has since been denied by referee Craig Hicks, although retrospective punishment could be on the cards for Wrexham player as well as possibly other players and staff involved in the bust up.

When quizzed on the incident after the game, Chester boss Jon McCarthy said: "I'm not going to name any names but it is clear that they started it, and then there has been a response which could hurt both teams."

The game, which had been an entertaining and full-blooded derby clash, was soured by the incident.

The Chronicle understands that another incident has also been reported to officials, with a Chester player allegedly spat at during the game by an opponent.

Commenting on the spitting allegations, McCarthy said: "That's what I've heard at the end of the first half, which is appalling if it's happened, but I don't know if it's happened.

"The way our players reacted after a good performance in the first half seems to suggest that something that we're not happy with has gone on, which is disappointing."