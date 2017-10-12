Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been another busy week for Chester FC .

A bumper away following if 1,198 travelled to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday as Marcus Bignot's side ground out a gritty 0-0 draw at Prenton Park.

And what about that Alex Lynch performance?!

Dave Powell and Paul Wheelock chat about the game, the performance of Lynch and also discuss the other news of the past seven days, including the Eastleigh apology, the Wrexham rearrangement and whether 3G pitches could be the way to go.

We also discuss this weekend's FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash at Kidderminster Harriers and what success could mean for the Blues.

