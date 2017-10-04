Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ross Hannah believes that this weekend’s derby clash with Tranmere Rovers represents the perfect chance for Chester FC to bounce back from their Woking woe.

The Blues were put to the sword at the Swansway Chester Stadium by an impressive Cards side on Tuesday night as goals from Kane Ferdinand and Jamie Philpot secured the spoils for Anthony Limbrick’s side in a 2-0 triumph .

Marcus Bignot’s Chester side were unable to replicate their performance in the win over Maidenhead United in Bignot’s first game in charge and the defeat to Woking laid bare the task at hand for the new Blues boss.

But Chester have the chance to ignite their season on Saturday when they travel to a Rovers side who have struggled in the National League so far.

“For our level of football I don’t think that there is much that could beat it,” said striker Hannah.

“The Wrexham games and the Tranmere games are absolutely fantastic occasions and if you can’t get up for those games then you shouldn’t be in football.

“It can galvanise you and I think we’re ready for a derby match, it’s just that bit different to any other match and means so much to a local area. Our fans will travel in their numbers to Prenton Park and give us that real buzz and that backing because I don’t think they’ve been too convincing at home, they’ve been a bit up and down. We can use that and hopefully it will drive us on to get a positive result.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It shows you the quality of the league. You look at the top half of the league and there are a lot of teams that people wouldn’t have but up there and there are teams like Tranmere and Leyton Orient that aren’t up there. There are no easy games, you have to grind results out and be as consistent as you can. What a game to get ourselves back on track.”

After the defeat to Woking, who picked Chester apart with some incisive and high-tempo play, Hannah stressed the need for the Blues to find some consistency, although he believes that they remain a work in progress.

Chester had their chances but it was hard to argue Woking weren’t deserved winners.

“On the back of the win against Maidenhead the other week we wanted to build on that and turn this place on what this place has been into a bit of a fortress,” he said.

“It’s going to take time. We are still learning and we’re a work in progress so we won’t get too down. We’ll crack on and we have a great game on Saturday to look forward to.

“It shouldn’t be (all doom and gloom). Four chances, there, we’ve had, on another day Ryan’s (Astles) drops in and it becomes 1-1 and it’s the right time of the game to get back in it.

“We gifted them a second goal which we’re disappointed about and it has killed the game from our point of view. It’s disappointing but we just need to get that consistency and know-how to win football matches.