Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw is close to penning a new deal at Chester FC.

The Blues vice-captain is one of many of the current squad who have been offered new terms by Blues boss Jon McCarthy and says that a deal for him to stay is all but done.

Shaw, 30, joined the Blues on a two-year deal from Alfreton Town in the summer of 2015 but it is this season where he has played his best football for Chester in the centre of midfield.

And with the club already putting some plans in place for next season it appears that Shaw will be pulling on the blue and white stripes at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for another spell.

“It’s definitely in the pipeline and I’m just waiting to dot the I’s and cross the T’s,” said the former Cambridge United and Kidderminster Harriers man.

“I’m really looking forward to being here again next season but we need to make sure we concentrate on these next few games and turn this little bad run around.”

Away from Chester, Shaw works as a coach in the academy at Championship side Derby County and has been helping out on the training ground at the Blues, recently passing his Uefa A Licence qualification.

A player-coach role has been mooted for Shaw next season by McCarthy and the midfielder took on assistant manager duties in the absence of Chris Iwelumo last Saturday, but he insists he isn’t moving away from the playing side any time soon.

“I helped out on Saturday when I was substitute and I took a session in training the other week when the lads were great with me,” he said.

“I’ve passed my Uefa A Licence and I am looking to the future but know that it is the manager who is picking the team and doing the sessions. I will still be a player.”

Chester are currently in the midst of a wretched run of form in the Vanarama National League, losing seven of their last eight games.

They head to Bromley on Saturday (3pm) and Shaw says the team as a whole have to ‘grow up’ if they are to edge themselves comfortably away from a relegation dogfight.

Said Shaw: “It’s stuff like being a man and doing your job for the team, I think we’ve gone away from that a little bit and that’s what cost us points. I don’t think performances have been terrible but if you switch off in this league it can be pretty unforgiving. It has been little errors that have cost us games.

“We just have to, as a team, grow up. We need to be ruthless in both penalty areas to get some points on the board.

“We’ve got to go down there (Bromley) and be tough and resilient but we have the quality that should get us a result. We have to go there and be mature in our performance and be hard to beat.”