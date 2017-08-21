Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC could find themselves heading to Aldershot Town this weekend with just one available striker.

Ross Hannah was forced to limp off after 20 minutes of Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Sutton United with a recurrence of the calf injury that blighted his pre-season, an injury that could sideline him again for a number of weeks.

Harry White was missing at the weekend owing to muscle injury picked up in training meaning he too may be forced to watch on for the next few games before getting back to fitness.

And Nyal Bell could find this weekend’s clash with the Shots (3pm) comes too soon for him following a bad bash to the mouth that saw him almost lose one of his front teeth against AFC Fylde earlier this month.

Bell has been fitted with a brace to remedy the problem but the worry is that another knock could see cause irreparable damage if received too soon.

(Image: Dale Miles)

That leaves just 21-year-old striker James Akintunde as the sole first-team front man, although the Blues do also have Nathan Brown as a possible option for the trip to an Aldershot side who have started the season brightly.

But a paucity of options going forward has come at a time where the Blues desperately need to get themselves up and running with three points.

“That’s what it felt like (a recurrence of his injury),” said Chester boss Jon McCarthy who came in for criticism from sections of the home fan base on Saturday after a woeful first half performance against Sutton before his team rallied in the second 45 minutes.

“It’s a real blow. I’m now without Nyal Bell, Harry White and Ross Hannah. We were at 16 today (Saturday), the next player to come onto our bench is one of the three academy players who have come through.

“If Ross Hannah is out, and the other two don’t make it, Tom Crawford, James Jones or Nathan Brown come into our plans.

“That’s where we’re at, we know the situation, but it’s frustrating that it’s hit us so early on.”