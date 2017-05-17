Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Astles says he had no hesitation in committing his future to Chester FC .

The 22-year-old defender was one of the Blues’ standout performers in what was an up and down National League campaign for the club that saw them finish just two points above the drop zone.

Astles had been linked with a move away from the club with newly promoted AFC Fylde and even Tranmere Rovers rumoured suitors, but the Wirral-based centre back says it was Chester that was always going to be his destination.

“I wanted to get something sorted as quickly as I could and didn’t want to leave things rumbling on into the summer,” said Astles, who signed for the Blues in January 2016 from Northwich Victoria.

“Chester is a club I enjoy being at and when the manager said he wanted me back I had no hesitation and was keen to sign.

“I’d had no other contact from any club but I wanted to stay on anyway and I’m looking forward to the challenge that next season brings.”

Astles, an uncomprising centre back, has established himself as a firm fans favourite in his time so far with the Blues and provided one of the season’s high points in November when he volleyed home an injury-time leveller in front of 1,200 travelling Chester fans in a 2-2 draw at Tranmere.

That magic moment was a distant memory to many Blues fans at the end of the campaign, though, as manager Jon McCarthy’s side limped over the finish line in 19th position having been as high as seventh at Christmas time.

(Photo: Chester FC)

Six defeats on the spin at the end of the season saw the campaign finish on a sour note but Astles is hoping for a clean slate when pre-season training begins in July.

“We had some good moments last season but the way we finished wasn’t good enough,” said the defender, who was the only Chester player to be an ever present last season.

“But we have to learn from that and make sure we make improvements next season. It was a tough period but we can use it to help us as a team and make sure we don’t experience anything like it again.”

Ten Chester players have signed new deals at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for next season while striker Harry White has joined the club from National League rivals Solihull Moors.

And Astles says he can’t wait to get back for pre-season training with some familiar faces as well as the new recruits that will be heading through the door, although he is focusing on relaxing a little before then.

“I’ve got a holiday coming up and that’s what’s on my mind at the moment as it’s been a long season,” he said.

“But I’m looking forward to getting back to it. The gaffer has brought a few of the lads from last season back and it will be good to be playing with them again. And it’s good when new players arrive as well.

“But we need to work hard to make sure next season for the club and the fans.”