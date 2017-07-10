Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC got their pre-season schedule off to a winning start as they earned a 5-1 win at North West Counties League side Runcorn Town.

Goals from Evan Horwood, Kingsley James, Harry White, Liam Davies and Nyal Bell secured the success for the Blues in front of a crowd of 460.

The Blues arrived at the humble surroundings of the Pavilions, in the shadow of the looming industrial buildings that line Runcorn docks, and a hefty contigent of Chester fans made the trip to catch a first glimpse of their new-look squad.

Kingsley James, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Nyal Bell, Ross Hannah, Paul Turnbull, John McCombe, Andy Halls and Harry White were all in action after their summer arrivals as Jon McCarthy saw his charges take to competitive action for the first time after starting their pre-season training early.

It didn’t take long for Chester to hit the front when Horwood met an inviting delivery from teenager Nathan Brown on four minutes, nodding home from close range past Andy Metcalf.

Runcorn could have levelled shortly after when Craig Cairns broke through and found himself one-on-one with Alex Lynch only to see his 12 yard effort drift wide.

And Chester made their North West Counties League hosts pay as they doubled their lead on 20 minutes.

A Paul Turnbull corner was looped into the area and James rose highest to head over Metcalf and the net.

It was 3-0 13 minutes later, and another new signing was on hand to grab the goal.

Some good work from James Akintunde in chasing down a ball on the byline saw him find White who dinked past his marker in the area and fired beyond Metcalf from 12 yards to end the game as a contest.

McCarthy rang the changes at the break and introduced a new XI, including Lucas Dawson, who is hoping to earn a permanent deal with the Blues.

Runcorn started the second half the better of the two and pulled a goal back on 56 minutes when former Chester junior Kevin Exell latched on to a pass from former Blues striker Mark Reed before lifting the ball expertly over substitute keeper ‘Trialist A’.

Chester went close through Hannah and Davies before the latter all but put the game to bed 12 minutes from time in stunning fashion.

Davies picked up the ball well outside the area before advancing and thundering a left footed effort into the top corner, earning a standing ovation from the Blues faithful.

And the scoring was completed in the 89th minute in bizarre fashion.

Metcalf played a short goal kick which Bell intercepted and stroked home. Players from both sides paused until the referee gave the goal, deeming the goal kick to have come out of the area before Bell’s interception.

The final whistle blew shortly after and ended what was a pleasing workout for McCarthy’s men who travel to Flint Town United tomorrow night.

MATCH FACTS

First half: Lynch, Halls, Astles, McCombe, Rowe-Turner, Brown, James, Turnbull, Horwood, Akintunde, White.

Second half: Trialist A, Trialist B, Jones, Dobson, Downes, Chapell, Dawson, Joyce, Davies, Hannah, Bell.

Goals: Horwood 4, James 20, White 33, Davies 78, Bell 89.

Runcorn: Metcalf, Shinks, Rimmer, Jones, M Jones, McGuire, C Jones, Holt, Germain, Julian, Cairns (Reed) , Thelwell (Exell)

Exell 56.

Attendance: 460.