Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's FA Youth Cup adventure came to an end last night when they were beaten by Hartlepool United at Victoria Park.

The young Blues had won at AFC Fylde and Altrincham to reach the first round proper for the third year running.

But their hopes of repeating last season's magnificent exploits, when they overcame Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers to make it to round three, were dashed by Pools.

They ran out 3-1 winners after Cain Noble had brought Chester level with a header from a Iwan Murray corner.

Blues youth team boss Calum McIntyre, speaking to the club's official website , said: "Congratulations to Hartlepool, they took their chances, and we probably would wanted to have done more with the set of chances that came our way.

"Had we put ourselves in a position where we would have had something to protect and defend, I think that would have put us at our best. We never gave ourselves a chance to do that.

"But I'm not going to criticise my players. Their effort and their work rate was phenomenal. They've been brilliant in this compeition. My biggest disappointment for them is they haven't had the chance to experience a home tie in the FA Youth Cup.

"I'm not one for making excuses, but it's as tough as place as it comes geographically, and to have had the three away ties takes its toll. They're tough games in this competition. We set off early doors, some of the boys are still part-time, take days off school and so forth, and we've got one boy who gets two ferries, a canal boat and six buses to get to Chester, never mind getting up to the North East.

"I don't think people realise the work that goes into a FA Youth Cup tie. These are massive occasions. Hartlepool are a Football League side in youth terms. They receive massive funding, are able to have all the players in full-time, and we pride on ourselves on competing, and I think we've done that in this competition consistently.

"It's a challenging job; to do what we do at youth level is impressive. It's tough to consistently punch above our weight.

"That dressing room is in bits. You've got a realisation that for some of the players, who have had great memories in this competition, will never kick a ball in it again. That's the ruthless truth of it.

"But you can't help but swell with pride with the way they are and the way they conduct themselves. They get it. I'm immensely proud of their efforts."

Chester top the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division and National League Under-19s Alliance Division K, boasting 100% winning records in both competitions, while they also have silverware to go for in league and county cups.

And McIntyre added: "My commitment to my players, and everyone involved, is we won't lose another game. My dressing room won't feel like that again. That's going to be my commitment to them. I'm going to put them in the best possible place in week in, week out."