They rode their luck at times but Chester FC returned from a testing encounter at Hartlepool United last night with a share of the spoils after a 1-1 draw .

James Akintunde had given Chester a first minute lead but it was back to the walls for Jon McCarthy’s men for much of the contest at Victoria Park, with Jake Cassidy finally breaking their resistance 19 minutes from time.

But the Blues should take some credit for a dogged and determined display against a Pools side who were looking to strike back in front of their own fans after a tough start to life in the National League following their relegation from the Football League at the end of last season.

Here’s how the players rated.

CONOR MITCHELL - 8/10 STAR MAN

Looked like he was fouled by Cassidy for the leveller but he put in a fine display between the sticks. Denied Cassidy with a superb low save in the first half and was a commanding presence.

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER - 7/10

Solid at the back and was rarely beaten to the byline by their wide threat. He’s proving a steady and reliable performer for the Blues this season.

RYAN ASTLES - 7/10

Started the season really well and looks to be benefiting from an experienced head alongside him. Headed everything clear and put his body on the line on more than one occasion.

JOHN MCCOMBE - 7/10

His experience helped the Blues backline last night. Padraig Amond got the better of him once but McCombe was strong throughout.

(Image: Terry Marland)

ANDY HALLS - 7/10

Important part of what is looking a solid back four. Tenacious and a willingness to get forward. Rarely beaten.

LUCAS DAWSON - 6/10

Worked hard for the cause and found pockets of space when coming in from the right but couldn’t find end product.

CRAIG MAHON - 6/10

Looked to take on the full backs when he had the chance but with Chester struggling to get out of their own half for large periods his potency was stifled.

PAUL TURNBULL - 6/10

Determined display and looked to organise throughout but him and Kingsley James looked overrun at times.

KINGSLEY JAMES - 6/10

Got through plenty of work but, like Turnbull, found himself doing a lot of chasing as Pools upped the ante.

ROSS HANNAH - 6/10

His quick reactions lead to the opener and he had a sweetly struck volley chalked off for offside. The goals will come as the sharpness increases.

(Image: Terry Marland)

JAMES AKINTUNDE - 7/10

Scored the opener after 51 seconds and was a handful whenever Chester went forward. But with so much of the play at the other end, he never looked like adding a second.

SUBSTITUTES

HARRY WHITE (on for Hannah 63 mins) 6/10

Looked to run the channels and saw a powerful header well saved by Scott Loach late on.

JORDAN CHAPELL (on for Akintunde 72 mins) 5/10

Brought on to stretch the play and help Chester get out of their half but his impact was limited.

WADE JOYCE (on for Mahon 83 mins) 5/10

Brought on to add an extra body in midfield late on.

AWAY STAR MAN

CARL MAGNAY

Right back hit the bar with a superb strike from 30 yards and was a constant threat on the right hand side with his deliveries.