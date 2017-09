Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talk about perfect starts.

After 281 days, Chester FC's long, long wait for a home win came to an end at the weekend as they beat Maidenhead United 2-0 to kick off the Marcus Bignot era in style.

Bignot, appointed Blues boss just four days earlier, could not have asked for a better beginning.

And, with the feel good factor starting to return, we look back on a day when the smiles returned to the players' and the fans' faces with a picture special courtesy of TERRY MARLAND .