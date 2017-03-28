Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barrow AFC manager Paul Cox says that other National League clubs don’t want his club to succeed.

Cox brings his Bluebirds side to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to face Chester FC this evening (7.45pm) looking to keep their play-off bid alive.

The big-spending Cumbrian side, who have ex-Chester striker Ross Hannah in their ranks, were tipped to be in the thick of the promotion mix at the start of the season but currently find themselves in eighth position, three points off the top five with a game in hand.

And Cox, who won the National League with Mansfield Town in 2013, believes that he and his side are unpopular among other clubs in the division.

“I don’t know what it is about is about us – whether we are seen to be unfashionable, whether if people look at the place and the travelling distances – but you get a funny feeling that no-one wants us where we are,” Cox told the North-West Evening Mail.

“I’ve said if we make the play-offs, nobody will want to play us. We’re quite capable of going away from home and getting a result, and we know how to play at our own ground.

“I don’t know what it is, but there are people out there – whether it is because of the distances, whether it is because you look at our ground and it is not a Lincoln or a Tranmere – they don’t want us around here.

“But I love building things. It would be lovely to see this club flourish and the build it, put it in a position where we are not only standing on the shoulders of these supposedly bigger clubs, but we’ve got the environment and the structure to continue for years to come.”

The Blues will come into the contest in buoyant mood having put an end to their poor run of form with a 1-0 win at Bromley on Saturday, a result that should all but secure Jon McCarthy’s side National League football once again next season.

Barrow picked up a valuable three points in their play-off bid as they triumphed 4-2 at Solihull Moors on Saturday.