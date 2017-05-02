Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Craig Mahon has become the latest Chester FC player to pledge his future to the club.

The Irish winger, 27, has agreeda new two-year deal, subject to passing a medical, at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium and follows on from new deals for Ryan Astles, Tom Shaw, James Akintunde and the signing of Solihull Moors striker Harry White this afternoon.

Mahon is Chester’s current longest serving player having joined the club at the start of their maiden National League season in 2013/14 and is the only Blues player to have played under Neil Young, Steve Burr and Jon McCarthy at the club.

Former Vauxhall Motors winger Mahon made 25 appearances for the Blues last season but was sidelined for the final few months through injury. He has made a total of 150 appearances for the Blues in his four seasons at the club and has established himself as a fans’ favourite.

Also joining the club for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season are teenagers James Jones, Nathan Brown and Tom Crawford after the Chester academy trio signed their first professional deals.