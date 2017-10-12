Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot acknowledges that a good run in the FA Cup could have a big impact on his ability to shape his Chester FC squad.

The Blues boss takes his Chester side to Kidderminster Harriers in the fourth qualifying round of the world’s most famous domestic cup competition on Saturday, with a place in the first round proper on offer to the winners.

And with new boss Bignot operating under tight budgetary constraints, progression in the FA Cup could provide a boost.

“Look, we’re not going to win the FA Cup but what we can do is try and have a little run in it that can really help this football club,” said Bignot.

“You can’t ever bank on these things but if we get a couple of rounds into it then it could mean we make a real imprint on the football club and the ability we have to make some changes and move things forward.”

Chester have so far achieved four points from Bignot’s first three games at the helm – including two clean sheets.

This weekend sees them step away from Vanarama National League action, with a visit to Aggborough and a clash with a Harriers, who currently sit 12th in the National League North, managed by John Eustace.

And after seeing the Blues take 1,198 fans to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday for the league encounter, Bignot is hoping that the supporters turn out in numbers once more.

“It will be an FA Cup atmosphere, that’s for sure,” said Bignot, who played for Kidderminster during the 1996/97 season before moving to the Football League with Crewe Alexandra.

“Our fans will make sure that it is loud and they will be there in their numbers again. It might not be the numbers we had at Tranmere but there will be plenty of support and hopefully our players will thrive off that.

“That support at Tranmere was just incredible and showed just what this football club is all about and how big it is.

“There is a massive incentive to do well in this competition for football clubs the size of Chester and FA Cup games always have a special feel about them.

“We’ll be prepared and going there to win the game and get ourselves into the hat for the next round.

Bignot is fondly remembered at Kidderminster for his season at Aggborough 21 years ago where he helped them win the Conference League Cup.

And while he is looking forward to a return, he is concentrating on getting the business done.

“I loved my time at Kidderminster and it was a place where I played some good football and managed to get a move to Crewe and into the Football League, helping on the way to playing in the Championship.

“It will be nice to go back there but the most important thing is that we come away with a win at the end of it and get ourselves in the next round.”