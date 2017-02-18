14:04 Dave Powell

A tale of two teams

Chester’s form in 2017 has been patchy to say the least, and they arrive in Kent today to face a Maidstone team who themselves have endured a tough start to the new year.

Maidstone have won just once, as Chester have have, in 2017 so far and have lost four times, drawing once. Add to that the fact that they have won only twice at home this season and you expect there to be real battle out on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium.

Maidstone slipped into the relegation zone in the National League in midweek owing to Guiseley’s positive result against Sutton United and they know only a win will do today. But Chester need to bag three points to help turn around a season that has threatened to go awry in recent weeks.