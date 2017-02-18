Key Events
IMPerious. Although we need a fixture change
Chester line-up
Lynch, Hughes, Hudson, Horwood, Astles, George, Joyce, Lloyd, Shaw, Durrell, Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Killock, Waters, Richards, Chapell.
Today's teams
WOW!
Hunt ban
Final game of Johnny Hunt’s suspension today after he was red carded at Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this month. Horwood plays at left back.
No Vassell
As expected, it seems that Theo Vassell has failed to be fit in time for today’s clash after a hamstring strain picked up early on in the 2-1 loss to Gateshead seven days ago.
Believe that Ryan Lloyd will come in to midfield, Sam Hughes switch to right back and Evan Horwood play at left back.
A tale of two teams
Chester’s form in 2017 has been patchy to say the least, and they arrive in Kent today to face a Maidstone team who themselves have endured a tough start to the new year.
Maidstone have won just once, as Chester have have, in 2017 so far and have lost four times, drawing once. Add to that the fact that they have won only twice at home this season and you expect there to be real battle out on the 3G surface at the Gallagher Stadium.
Maidstone slipped into the relegation zone in the National League in midweek owing to Guiseley’s positive result against Sutton United and they know only a win will do today. But Chester need to bag three points to help turn around a season that has threatened to go awry in recent weeks.
To be fair
Limited seating. VERY limited
There will be nine seats available to Chester FC fans for their away clash with Maidstone United today.
The decision has been made on safety grounds with a new stand under construction at the Gallagher Stadium.
HERE is the reason why.
Team news
Yet to get official confirmation of the Chester starting line up here at Maidstone but believe there may be a recall for goalkeeper Alex Lynch at the expense of Liam Roberts.
Today's scene
Good afternoon
It’s a sunny afternoon in Kent for the Blues today as they take on Maidstone United at the Gallagher Stadium.
Chester come in to the clash on the back of three successive defeats and will face a Stones side needing the points as they bid to pull clear of the relegation zone.
We’ll bring you all the build-up and match action as it happens right here.
Let’s get started.