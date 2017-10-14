It's that time of year again - the FA Cup!
After a dismal past couple of seasons in the competition Chester FC will be looking to make it into the hat for the first round draw on Monday with victory at Kidderminster Harriers today.
But it won't be plain sailing for Marcus Bignot's men at Aggborough.
Harriers are a side with a strong FA Cup pedigree and a side sitting mid-table in the National League North and fancying their chances of an upset against their loftier visitors.
We'll bring you all the action from Aggborough throughout the afternoon.
In position
A new addition
Marcus Bignot has made his first signing as Chester FC manager after swooping to land Derby County starlet Offrande Zanzala on loan.
The highly-rated 20-year-old Rams striker has been an impressive performer for their under-23 development side and was rewarded with a new two-year deal earlier this year.
And Zanzala could go straight into the Chester squad for today’s game after the Blues were chasing clearance yesterday.
HERE is the full article.
The players understand the importance
Tom Shaw says the players are fully aware of just how important success in the FA Cup could be for the football club.
A prize of £12,500 is on offer to the winners of today’s game and the financial rewards can be huge the further a team progresses.
The players do realise what it’s all about for a club like Chester. If you’re lucky with the draw, and have a good run, it could set you up for years to come. It’s what we want to do as players and it’s something we’ll be aspiring to do for the club.
You can read the full interview HERE.
We've been here before
This is the 10th time that Chester have entered the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage.
You won’t be surprised to learn that we have been drawn away on nine of those occasions. It’s pretty much a given.We’ve taken a look back at Chester’s clashes at this stage in the past HERE.
Who can forget Terry Smith standing on the roof of the clubhouse at Easington Colliery in 2000.
A cracking pie
While the football is obviously the main course, the splendid ‘Aggborough Pie’ makes the perfect starter.
The cottage pie is widely regarded as one of the finest pies in football, and with good reason.
You’ll have to get to the kiosk earlier to avoid disappointment, though, as they are limited in their numbers and are very much the number one seller.
The magic of the Cup
Marcus Bignot is hoping his Chester FC side will become this year’s FA Cup fairytale.
After the superb runs in the cup from Sutton United and Lincoln City last season, non-league clubs will be hoping that it’s their turn in the spotlight this time around.
Said Bignot:
The team I support (Birmingham City) has never done well in it. From a personal point of view I think I got celebration of the round once for Telford, it was a stupid ridiculous celebration but I think it got on Match of the Day. It was called the ‘headless chicken’ routine. But there is always a story to be told in the FA Cup and for someone it will be their time to tell their story, and let’s hope it’s ours.
You can read the full article HERE.
Welcome
It’s FA Cup action for the Blues this afternoon as they take on National League North side Kidderminster Harriers in the fourth qualifying round.
A prize of £12,500 and an appearance in the first round proper is on offer to the victors today and Chester FC head into the clash as favourites, although John Eustace’s Harriers will relish the tag of underdogs.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction right here as Marcus Bignot bids to send Chester into the hat for the first round for the first time since 2014.