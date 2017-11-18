Key Events
Full time: Bromley 1 Chester 1
A share of the spoils for the Blues at Hayes Lane.
Volleyed wide
Alan Dunne volleys an effort wide from 18 yards for Bromley.
Dissent
Adekinya booked for dissent.
Added time
FIVE minutes
Attendance
1,129 fans here at Hayes Lane today. 125 Blues fans.
Booked
Turnbull sees yellow for cynical challenge on Allen.
Just wide
Nyal Bell gets a sighter from the edge of the area but drags it inches wide.
Break in play
Sterling in a lot of pain after an Akintunde challenge. They have used all their subs.
Inches wide
Louis Dennis finds room 18 yards out and fires just wide. Bromley knocking on the door, here.
Bromley change
Josh Rees off, Dominic Vose on - 73 mins.
Saved
Nyal Bell does well to skip past three challenges but his 18 yard effort is pushed away by Gregory and Akintunde can’t reach it.
Chester sub
Bell on for White. 65 mins
Home sub
George Porter off, Tashan Adeyinka.
At the other end
Lynch does well to get down and push a Wanadio effort from 20 yards wide.
Off the post
Ross Hannah races on to a McCombe flick from Dawson’s ball forward and crashes a 16 yard effort off the outside of the post. So close! 59 mins
Booked
Andy Halls picks up his seventh booking of the season for a challenge on Wanadio.
Bromley sub
56 mins: Mekki off, Allen on.
Close
Wanadio fires over an angled effort when well placed.
Wide
A Mekki free kick is glanced just wide by Holland.
Booked
Jordan Gough for late tackle on Mekki
Crucial
Paul Turnbull denies what would have been a certain goal, getting a foot to a Dennis strike on the line that had beaten Lynch.
Dangerous
Josh Rees with some superb footwork to beat two Chester players at the byline. His low cross isn’t converted, thankfully.
Back to it
The second half is underway.
Teams are back out
Almost time to get back to it.
Half time: Bromley 1 Chester 1
Not too bad from the Blues. Ross Hannah’s 14th minute strike was cancelled out little more than 60 seconds later when Louis Dennis prodded home from close range.
Even game so far and the Blues will feel they can get something here.
Volleyed wide
John McCombe volleys wide from 18 yards after a Harry White header. One minute added time.
Phew!
Louis Dennis wastes a great chance as he glances well wide with a free header from an Adam Mekki cross.
Well over
Bromley’s Luke Wanadio balloons an effort over from 25 yards. 39 minutes.