Key Events

Dave Powell

Great suport, guys

Dave Powell

Boss' reaction

Marcus Bignot will be live on our Facebook page shortly.

https://www.facebook.com/ChesterFCChron/

KEY EVENT

Full time: Bromley 1 Chester 1

A share of the spoils for the Blues at Hayes Lane.

Dave Powell

Volleyed wide

Alan Dunne volleys an effort wide from 18 yards for Bromley.

Dave Powell

Dissent

Adekinya booked for dissent.

Dave Powell

Added time

FIVE minutes

Dave Powell

Attendance

1,129 fans here at Hayes Lane today. 125 Blues fans.

Dave Powell

Booked

Turnbull sees yellow for cynical challenge on Allen.

Dave Powell

Just wide

Nyal Bell gets a sighter from the edge of the area but drags it inches wide.

Dave Powell

Break in play

Sterling in a lot of pain after an Akintunde challenge. They have used all their subs.

Dave Powell

Inches wide

Louis Dennis finds room 18 yards out and fires just wide. Bromley knocking on the door, here.

Dave Powell

Bromley change

Josh Rees off, Dominic Vose on - 73 mins.

Dave Powell

Saved

Nyal Bell does well to skip past three challenges but his 18 yard effort is pushed away by Gregory and Akintunde can’t reach it.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Bell on for White. 65 mins

Dave Powell

Home sub

George Porter off, Tashan Adeyinka.

Dave Powell

At the other end

Lynch does well to get down and push a Wanadio effort from 20 yards wide.

Dave Powell

Off the post

Ross Hannah races on to a McCombe flick from Dawson’s ball forward and crashes a 16 yard effort off the outside of the post. So close! 59 mins

Dave Powell

Booked

Andy Halls picks up his seventh booking of the season for a challenge on Wanadio.

Dave Powell

Bromley sub

56 mins: Mekki off, Allen on.

Dave Powell

Close

Wanadio fires over an angled effort when well placed.

Dave Powell

Wide

A Mekki free kick is glanced just wide by Holland.

Dave Powell

Booked

Jordan Gough for late tackle on Mekki

Dave Powell

Crucial

Paul Turnbull denies what would have been a certain goal, getting a foot to a Dennis strike on the line that had beaten Lynch.

Dave Powell

Dangerous

Josh Rees with some superb footwork to beat two Chester players at the byline. His low cross isn’t converted, thankfully.

Dave Powell

Back to it

The second half is underway.

Dave Powell

Teams are back out

Almost time to get back to it.

Dave Powell

Half time: Bromley 1 Chester 1

Not too bad from the Blues. Ross Hannah’s 14th minute strike was cancelled out little more than 60 seconds later when Louis Dennis prodded home from close range.

Even game so far and the Blues will feel they can get something here.

Dave Powell

Volleyed wide

John McCombe volleys wide from 18 yards after a Harry White header. One minute added time.

Dave Powell

Phew!

Louis Dennis wastes a great chance as he glances well wide with a free header from an Adam Mekki cross.

Dave Powell

Well over

Bromley’s Luke Wanadio balloons an effort over from 25 yards. 39 minutes.