Chester FC 's fringe players and trialists were given valuable minutes as the Blues went down 3-1 to a strong AFC Fylde side in a behind closed doors friendly at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this afternoon.

The Blues conceded two penalties either side of the break, separated by an excellent Danny O'Brien goal following a sweeping team move.

But Fylde, who had former Chester striker Matty Hughes and ex-Wrexham man Sam Finlay in their squad, added a third from distance after their penalty to seal the win.

Ross Killock completed another solid 90 minutes of action while Jordan Chapell provided some bright moments during a 75 minute stint.

There was also a full 90 minutes for winger O'Brien in the defeat to the National League North side, with the Wigan Athletic loanee impressing on the right of midfield and getting himself on the scoresheet.

Trialist trio Lucas Dawson, Liam Davies and Jamie Morgan all completed the full game as they continue to try and impress Blues boss Jon McCarthy.

Dawson, playing in a central midfield role, impressed and showed plenty of composure while Davies, brother of Everton star Tom Davies, was full of industry throughout.

There was an impressive cameo for Nathan Brown in the second half with the diminutive winger showing plenty of neat touches and a willingness to take on his man.

Chester squad: Roberts, Morgan, Killock, Vassell (Brown), Evans, Davies, Dawson, O'Brien, Waters, Chapell (Ap-Gareth), Marsh.