Chester FC boss Jon McCarthy hailed defender Blaine Hudson as his best signing of the season.

The Blues boss was speaking after watching his side win 1-0 at Torquay United on Saturday , a win that all but secures their place in the National League for another season.

Hudson, a summer signing from cross-border rivals Wrexham, has battled out for a centre back slot with Ryan Astles and Sam Hughes this season and produced a strong performance at Plainmoor on Saturday.

And McCarthy believes that the acquisition of Hudson in the summer was his best bit of business.

“Blaine in particular, at the beginning of the game (at Torquay) his positioning was outstanding,” said McCarthy, whose side now sit in 13th place on 52 points with six games remaining.

“People might be surprised but in terms of a signing, for me, he has probably been the best that I’ve made. His effect and his impact around the club every day. Every time I clip a game he wins more headers than Sam Hughes and Ryan Astles. You might see more dynamic stuff from them but, actually, he is very important part of the squad and really pleased for him to come into the team and keep a clean sheet.”

The Blues are back in action this weekend when they welcome a resurgent York City to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (3pm).