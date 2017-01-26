Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy says it was an 'easy decision' to pen a new deal with Chester FC and has set his sights on leading the Blues back to the Football League.

The Chester manager penned a new two-and-a-half year deal this morning, a deal that will keep him at the helm until May 2019.

The 46-year-old signed a one-year deal in the summer, taking over from former boss Steve Burr after he was dismissed following a poor run of results.

Despite having one of the smallest budgets to work with in the Vanarama National League, McCarthy has lead the Blues to within six points of the play-off places with just 17 games of the season remaining, putting them well ahead of schedule on the footballing front.

And the Chester boss says he was more than happy to pen a new deal and be given the chance to continue what he has started.

"Why it was an easy decision was that, football wise, I've been backed," said McCarthy.

"I'm a new manager coming in and now I feel really comfortable. Part of me wishes I could go back to the start of the season, I feel like I have learned so much and I would like to start again now and see if I could push them even further.

"But I'm delighted with the opportunity. Over the last couple of the years on a daily basis it has pretty much been me and Jimmy Soul (kitman) in every day and there has been a difference and you can see the change. The club has evolved.

"I see a really effective CFU board, a really effective operations board and now, and it isn't an arrogance thing from me, but I'm really ambitious with the football side of things and I feel like I understand the professional nature on and off the pitch."

And while a return to the Football League may seem some way off, McCarthy insists that it is very much the goal on the horizon.

He said: "The fact that I can see the end line, which is the Football League, that is how my stuff has happened in football. You have to be able to see the vision to be able to achieve it. I can see that at this football club.

"There are a lot of steps in between for us to get there but we know what we are and we have to work hard to make it happen.

"It is a real opportunity and I can't wait to get started."