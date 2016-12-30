Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy has one New Year wish - to keep the current Chester FC squad together.

But the Blues boss accepts it could be difficult to hang on to some of his players in the January transfer window.

Scouts from clubs including Aston Villa and Wigan Athletic have kept tabs on defender Sam Hughes this season.

While the form of top-scorer James Alabi, who has netted six goals in his last eight games, will have not gone unnoticed.

McCarthy is also keen to extend the loans of midfielder Ryan Lloyd and full-back Theo Vassell until the end of the campaign.

And, should he manage to tie down the duo, he would be more than happy for January to pass without making another signing.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

Providing, of course, there are no departures.

McCarthy, who has guided Chester to seventh place in the Vanarama National League despite operating with one of the non-league top-flight's smallest budgets, said: "It's going to be difficult to hang on to a lot of our players because of what they've done.

"I would be quite happy if January came and went and I still had the same squad.

"If we lose players then I'd have to go and ask the board to see if we could replace them.

Mike Fuller and Paul Wheelock discuss the latest Blues news

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

"But if I'm able to hold on to everybody I've got then I'll be quite happy because this group of players have got us to seventh.

"I just want to keep what I've got. I don't need any new presents, any new toys, I'm just happy with what I've got.

"I enjoy working with this group and I think there's a lot of development to come.

"But because of who we are some of that stuff is out of our hands.

"So I'll just get my head down and hopefully it passes smoothly and I'll continuing working with this group of players.

"But I'd be surprised if it does."