Chester FC striker Kane Richards says he is his own worst critic.

The 22-year-old has been a regular part of Blues boss Jon McCarthy’s first team this season, linking up with leading scorer James Alabi as part of a front two.

The former Derby County youngster, who joined the Blues in December 2014 from Ilkeston Town, has netted eight times in 36 National League games this season but has come in for criticism from some sections.

But Richards says he is his own worst critic and is aiming to show the best of himself to the fans between now and the end of the season.

He said: “I think I have done okay. I’m always looking to do better and I’m always my worst critic. Hopefully next year I can kick on again and score a few more goals and see what happens.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“I’ve been trying to show what I’m about all season to be fair. Even at Bromley I didn’t think I played that well, I didn’t do anything worth mentioning. But I’m always looking to do the best for this team and hopefully I can notch a few more goals and put in a few more good performances and show the best of myself.

“As a team we have higher expectations of ourselves and higher standards that we set through the season. We just need to kick on and make sure we pick up a few more points.”

The striker, like all of the Chester squad, is out of contract in the summer and hinted that discussions could be in the offing over him extending his stay at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“You always think about the future all the time,” said Richards.

“There has been talks of contracts and what not but I’m just concentrating on finishing the season well. Hopefully next year I can kick on again and score a few more goals and see what happens.”

Chester make the long trek to Devon on Saturday to take on Torquay United at Plainmoor (3pm). We will have live updates on The Chronicle via our live blog from 2pm.