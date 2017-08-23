Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jon McCarthy insists he is still the man to lead Chester FC forward in both the short and long term.

The Blues boss has come in for criticism from some sections of the fan base after a perceived slow start to their National League season.

While the league table is in its embryonic stages, Chester sit in the relegation zone with three points from their opening four games.

The Blues, still in search of their first win of the season, drew their opening three games and were beaten by an injury time strike to go down 3-2 at home to league leaders Sutton United.

That loss extended Chester’s winless streak at home to 13 games - a record that dates back to December 17 - and the dismal post Christmas form that saw the Blues drop from seventh to 19th in a matter of months last season still rankles with some sections of the fanbase.

But having brought in eight new faces during the summer, McCarthy insists he is the right man for the job and believes that he will be able to show the football club is heading in the right direction by the halfway point.

“I know that I’m the right manager for this football club in the short term and the long term,” said McCarthy.

“We’ve had a tough start but were it not for a sucker punch at the death against Sutton then we would have still been unbeaten in this league. Teams like Wrexham, Tranmere and Leyton Orient have all lost more games than us at this stage.

“I know we need to start getting some wins on the board but that will come soon. If I get 23 games - the chance to play everyone - then I know that I’ll be able to show this football club is heading in the right direction.

“I had no honeymoon period when I took over and I knew I would have to start well this season, too. But we have lost just one game and I know that we’ll get it right. We’re close.

“The players believe in what we are doing and they came out and went for it in the second half against Sutton. They showed that they are invested in what we are doing.

“We’re so much better than we were at this stage last season. The players and everything about the club has improved. We managed to get ourselves up and running then and I’m still the same manager.

“There were reasons why we fell away last year. Reasons, not excuses. The board backed me this summer and I’ve got the recruitment right and brought in some real quality.

“I know that football is a results business and I know that these are some big games coming up for me. I do feel, though, that I deserve time to show what I can do with this current squad. We have the makings of something good here. We are growing.”

Chester face a tough test this weekend with a trip to third-placed Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm) before a Bank Holiday Monday Cheshire derby with Macclesfield Town at the Swansway Chester Stadium (also 3pm).

Last season Chester’s season turned around at the Recreation Ground as a 0-0 draw against a much-fancied Shots. It was the start of a run of just one defeat in 17 and seven consecutive clean sheets.

Said McCarthy: “Aldershot will be tough for us, really tough. But we’re going there to win the game, the same as I do for every other.”