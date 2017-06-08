Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Turnbull says he hasn’t signed for Chester FC to be battling at the wrong end of the Vanarama National League next season.

The 28-year-old midfielder became the sixth signing of the summer for Blues boss Jon McCarthy after the ex-Macclesfield Town, Stockport County and Northampton Town man joined the club on a two-year deal from Barrow.

Turnbull’s addition is an impressive one for the Blues, with the Handforth-based midfielder having established himself as one of the best competitors in the division over a number of seasons.

And while the bookmakers may have Chester down as strugglers next season, Turnbull is adamant that the play-offs are the aim for a club who have pulled off a number of transfer coups already this summer with the re-signing of striker Ross Hannah and the addition of experienced players such as Andy Halls and John McCombe.

“I spoke to Ross Hannah when he signed and he told me that the gaffer was interested, so I texted him and as soon as I spoke to him it was a no brainer to come in and sign away,” said Turnbull, a combative midfielder.

“We want to be at the right end. We’ve signed Ross Hannah, Andy Halls and John McCombe, all experienced players. Hopefully we can push on, the play-offs is the main thing this season. I think the team spirit is going to massive. Ross is a top lad and Andy and John are top lads, too. Hopefully we can be challenging at the right end.”

And Turnbull insists he isn’t here to ‘mess about’ and will bring with him a winning mentality that served him well so far in his career.

He said: “The fans can expect 100% every week and I’ll hopefully chip in with a few goals, but I’m here to win. I’m not here to just mess about and be at the wrong end, we want to be winning games and that’s what I’m here for.”

“I was captain at Macclesfield and have that experience. That’s my game, really, I like to show my presence on the pitch and organise so that will help out. There is a lot of young talent here, too, so hopefully my experience can help.”

As well as having an army of Chester fans behind him when he pulls on the blue and white next season, Turnbull will also be able to have more regular backing from his nearest and dearest in the stands, with the commute to Chester far easier than that of Cumbria for his Manchester-based family.

“There were family reasons as well,” he added.

“My family like to come and watch me a lot and they didn’t really have the chance when I was at Barrow. As soon as I got the call off Jon is was a no-brainer, really. I’m really excited.”