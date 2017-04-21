Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s not a mathematical impossibility and Chester FC are not yet out of the woods.

It’s hard to comprehend going into the final day of the season with the threat of National League relegation looming and the Blues will be keen to avoid any such worry with a positive result at Sutton United on Saturday (3pm).

Win at Gander Green Lane and the Blues will be playing once again next season in the top tier of non-league football.

If two of York City, Braintree Town and Torquay United fail to win this weekend then Chester are safe regardless of their own result. Here’s how things could pan out otherwise.

Torquay United - Maximum 53 points

Currently on 47 points, the Gulls need to win both of their remaining games to catch the Blues. They travel to Dover Athletic on Saturday and host already relegated North Ferriby on the last day. They have a minus-10 goal difference compared to Chester’s minus-three and are, realistically, the only team in with a shot of bettering the Blues in that respect.

Two wins would leave them on 53 points, one more than the Blues if they were to lose at Sutton and at home to Boreham Wood the following weekend.

Braintree Town - Maximum 54 points

The Iron occupy the last relegation place at present and have a pretty wretched goal difference of minus-21, another factor working against them.

They have a tough run in and host Barrow on Saturday before welcoming Aldershot Town on the final day. They need to win both games to catch Chester if the Blues lose both.

York City - Maximum 54 points

The Minstermen, 2-0 winners at Chester earlier this month, are still in real danger after their 3-1 loss at home to Wrexham on Monday.

York, with a goal difference of minus-15, are at fellow strugglers Woking on Saturday before hosting Forest Green Rovers seven days later. If they are to give themselves a strong chance going into the final day then they simply have to beat the Cards on Saturday. They do have, arguably, the strongest squad of those who could drop through the trap door.

Guiseley - Maximum 55 points

The Yorkshire side have a favourable run-in and travel to Bromley on Saturday before facing Solihull Moors, another team in relegation danger, on the final day of the campaign.

A win for Guiseley and a loss for Chester on Saturday would see the Lions move level on points with the Blues, although Jon McCarthy’s side have a far superior goal difference (Guiseley minus-17).

They are a side that needs a result from their last two games to have a chance of safety, you feel.

Solihull Moors - Maximum 57 points

Moors were on an alarming slide heading into the final three games but managed ended a six-game losing streak that included a 9-0 mauling at Tranmere Rovers with a 3-1 success at Macclesfield Town on Monday.

They host Eastleigh on Saturday and a win at home to the Spitfires should see them safe. They then travel to Guiseley for what could prove to be a decisive clash. Solihull have a goal difference of minus-15.

Woking - Maximum 57 points

The late 3-2 win at Chester on Monday handed Woking a major boost in their bid to avoid the drop and they will fancy their chances of playing National League football again next season.

But they face a crucial clash at home to York City on Saturday before a trip to play-off bound Dagenham & Redbridge on the final day. A tough run-in and they will be looking for a positive result to see them over the line this weekend. They have a goal difference of minus-14.

Chester - Maximum 58 points

After the fine mid-season form it seems crazy to have to be in the equation at this stage of the season. But here we are and the Blues, although they may not need to win to be sure of survival, will be keen to avoid any last day worry.

Win at Sutton and they are safe. Pick up a point at Sutton and then it would take a Herculean effort from the teams around them to leapfrog them on the final day, should they lose at home to Boreham Wood.

They are not home and hosed but they are certainly in a more comfortable position than those beneath them. But history has shown us to take nothing for granted, certainly not when supporting Chester, and Blues fans will be wanting to avoid the situation of 2014 when Chester were relegated on the final day after a 2-2 draw at home to Salisbury City when results worked against them. They were reprieved that year but they won’t benefit from such circumstances if, somehow, they tumble through the trapdoor this season. A huge weekend lies in store.