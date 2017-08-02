Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC fans will be able to pick up their season tickets for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League campaign this Friday (August 4).

The ticket office will be open from 9.30am until 4.30pm on the Friday - as well as the following Monday from 9.30am until 6.30pm - and also Tuesday.

Prior to the AFC Fylde home game on Tuesday (August 8), the ticket office will be open 9.30am to 4.30pm and then 5pm until 7.30pm in the Blues Bar before the game.

To further assist collection, the ticket office will also be open this Sunday (6th August) for an additional chance to collect season tickets – with the opening hours 10am until 4pm.

A club statement read: "The recent conclusion of significant commercial deals with Swansway Chester and Red Insure meant it was vitally important that we included their logos on the printed books – so we thank Blues fans for their patience and our volunteers for their flexibility in turning round the new tickets in double quick time."

The club are advising fans to collect as early as possible in order to avoid congestion prior to the game on Tuesday evening.

Chester begin their National League campaign away at Solihull Moors on Saturday.