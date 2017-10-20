Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot yesterday took time out from his preparations for Chester FC 's crucial home double header, against Boreham Wood on Saturday and fellow strugglers Barrow AFC on Tuesday, to speak to the media.

It was the first time the Blues boss had faced our own Dave Powell and Co since last Saturday's humiliating FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers .

Bignot was quizzed on the reaction in training to the loss to Kiddermisnter, the 2-0 win over Salford City in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday, his three new signings, and the best way the players can get the fans back on side.

Here's what he had to say...

Reaction to Kidderminster loss

"The reaction has been positive and everything we want from the players after suffering a defeat, they've given us.

"The reaction on Monday and Tuesday was exactly what we wanted, and it took us into the second half of the week in a positive manner."

Friendly v Salford

"We got more than we anticipated. We got a superb result and performance against a very strong Salford team.

"I was delighted and every single one of the players who took part can be happy with the way they conducted and applied themselves.

"(Youth team graduates) James Jones and Tom Crawford stood out. We were impressed. The trialists impressed, the youngsters impressed, the fringe players impressed. We got the result, but it was the manner in which we won that was impressive. It was a really good start to the week and that’s carried on.

“James Jones has been on the bench in recent weeks but Tom hasn't had a lot of game time due to an operation he had, so we’re mindful of that, but it’s a case now of what is their best pathway in terms of benefiting the football club."

New signings

“We had to make a move on Offrande Zanzala because we were going into that game (Kidderminster) short as Harry White is still not at full fitness and we lost Ross Hannah. It was the same with the goalkeeping situation (signing Ryan Crump) because we lost Conor Mitchell, and it's now it's the same with the right-back (Reece Hall-Johnson) because we've lost Andy Halls (to suspension).

"We're getting into that part of the season now when there are going to be suspensions, injuries, and loss of form, and we've got to get that balance in the squad where there is competition for places, and I feel we're going in the right direction of that."

Righting wrongs of last weekend

"Saturday and Tuesday gives us a great opportunity. By 9.30pm on Tuesday evening we could be out of the bottom four and that's our focus, that's what we're concentrating on and that's what our work all week has been towards.

"They are two big home games which give us a real good opportunity to get out of the bottom four. If we can come out of these next two games out of bottom four then I think that answers the fans' questions (towards the attitude of the players)."

Boreham Wood

"We've done our due diligence on Boreham Wood and they will ask some questions of us.

"But our focus is on us and these two games against them and Barrow. It's a super opportunity for us to get out of the bottom four and hopefully we can achieve our objective."