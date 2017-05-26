Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC players will be return for pre-season training in less than a month.

The 2016/17 Vanarama National League campaign may have only just reached its conclusion but thoughts have already turned to next season for the Blues.

Manager Jon McCarthy’s side will be begin their preparations for next season when they report back for pre-season on Monday, June 19.

McCarthy is keen to make sure his side hit the ground running when the 2017/18 season begins on Saturday, August 5, and they will have a number of weeks to prepare.

Chester play the first of their eight pre-season friendlies when they travel to Runcorn Town on Monday, July 10 (7.30pm kick-off) before visiting Flint Town United the following evening (7.30pm).

A visit to Hyde United on Thursday, July 13 (7.45pm) comes next before the Blues will then make their way to Bala Town on Monday, July 17 (7.45pm), Altrincham on Tuesday, July 18 (7.45pm) and Witton Albion on Thursday, July 20 (7.30pm).

The Blues then play host to League One side Walsall on Saturday, July 22 (3pm) before entertaining League Two Port Vale side Port Vale on Saturday, July 29 (3pm), seven days prior to the start of the new season.