Chester FC supporters loved every minute of the reborn club's time in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

From that famous night at Warrington Town's Cantilever Park to the supremely satisfying victory parade at Chorley's Victory Park, the two seasons gave the Blues faithful the opportunity to visit some some new and wonderful grounds - Mossley and Matlock Town among this writer's favourites - and, more importantly, watch some fantastic football.

And the quality of the stuff Chester played in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 title-winning campaigns is reflected in the fact that four key members of the squads Neil Young built and rebuilt have been named on a shortlist to find the top team and top 100 players ever to play in the league.

The Northern Premier League next year turns 50 and, to celebrate, it is running two anniversary polls.

From almost 2,000 nominations of nearly 800 players, a committee of fans has selected an initial shortlist of 200 players to find the greatest Northern Premier League players of all time.

Included in the 200-man shortlist (below) are Blues heroes George Horan, Michael Wilde, Antoni Sarcevic and Iain Howard.

You will also recognise some names who were or are on Chester's books - Gregg Blundell, Aaron Burns, Jack Duggan, Elliott Durrell, Ross Hannah, Mark Reed, Lee Trundle, Jerome Wright - but whose inclusion is reward for their exploits at other clubs.

The shorlist also includes England international Jamie Vardy, whose rise to stardom started at Stocksbridge Park Steels and FC Halifax Town, and John Bishop, the brother of Chester City midfielder Eddie Bishop who played football for Hyde United, Witton Albion, Southport before becoming a famous comedian.

Another player on the shortlist who never played for Chester but will forever have a place in Blues supporters' hearts is Dan Toronczak.

The striker scored two goals for Ossett Albion on the final day of the unforgettable 2010-11 season to help ensure Chester won promotion in the most dramatic of fashions at Garforth Town.

Fans are now being asked to vote which players from the 200-strong shortlist should feature in the Team of the Anniversary and in the top 100 players in the league's 50-year history.

The votes will be tallied and the supporters' choices revealed later in the campaign. You can vote HERE .