Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC midfielder Ryan Lloyd is believed to be edging closer to a move to National League rivals Macclesfield Town.

The 23-year-old, who made 71 appearances for Chester and scored three goals during two separate loan spells between 2015 and 2017, had been on the radar of Jon McCarthy following his release from Port Vale at the end of the season.

Some dialogue had taken place between Lloyd and the Blues but Chester’s acquisitions of Paul Turnbull and Kingsley James from Barrow and Macclesfield respectively, all but ended the chance of the signing of the midfielder, who had been the subject of a £10,000 bid from Southport midway through last season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Macclesfield have lost a number of key players over the summer with James, Andy Halls and John McCombe all arriving at Chester while striker Chris Holroyd opted to make a switch to Wrexham.

And the Chronicle understands that the Silkmen have identified Lloyd as a possible replacement for James as they look to try and piece together a competitive side following the summer exodus from Moss Rose.