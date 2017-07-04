Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Alabi hopes to have his future sorted in the coming days.

The former Chester FC striker revealed he is close to finalising a move to a new club, although he remained tight-lipped on where he will be playing his football next season.

The 22-year-old rejected the offer of a new deal with the Blues at the end of the season and informed them of his desire to explore other options, although Chester will receive a fee due to him being under the age of 24.

Alabi was Chester’s leading scorer during the 2016/17 season, netting 17 goals, and his form attracted plenty of suitors and the Blues rejected a £10,000 bid from League Two side Barnet in January.

His performances saw him called up to the England C side for their recent clash with a visiting Panjab FA side and the striker has now recharged his batteries after a long season and is ready for a new challenge.

“Hopefully I can get something sorted in the next few days,” said Alabi, rumoured to be interesting National League rivals Tranmere Rovers.

“Nothing is sorted yet so I can’t reveal anything but I’ve had talks and I’m hoping I can get things done and start preparing for next season.

“It has taken a while as I had a long season with Chester and then was representing England C, so I needed a break away and a chance to recharge. I am back at it now, though, and I have a personal trainer to keep me sharp and ready when the time comes.”

Alabi revealed he was close to joining a Football League side earlier in the summer only to step away from a prospective move after not feeling it was the right fit.

“I was close to joining a League team a little while ago but it just didn’t feel right,” he said.

“We came out of the meeting with them and I just didn’t feel like it would be the right move for me. I have always said the next move I make has to be the right one for me and my career.”

As well as Tranmere, clubs such as AFC Wimbledon, Newport County, Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient have all been linked with a swoop for the out-of-contract Alabi and Chester are keen for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible in a bid to provide funds to put the finishing touches to manager Jon McCarthy’s side for the 2017/18 Vanarama National League season.

But Alabi had kinds words to say about the club he leaves behind and credits Chester with turning around his fortunes after what had been a nomadic career for the former Stoke City and Ipswich Town man before he arrived at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium in January 2016.

“My time at Chester was the best of my career and the club allowed me the chance to show what I could do and had faith in me,” he said.

“The manager was great for me and gave me my chance and I am thankful to the club for giving me that chance that I had never really had before. It is a great club with great fans and I wish them all the best.”