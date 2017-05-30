Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Chester City footballer has been told that prison was a ‘likely outcome’ after pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud and theft.

Cortez Belle, who played for the Blues during the 2004/2005 season in the Football League , admitted two counts of fraud by abuse of position, reports WalesOnline .

The 33-year-old, from Orb Drive in Newport , also admitted one count of theft by employee.

His case was listed before Judge Stephen Hopkins QC at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Belle, who has also played for Port Talbot Town, Newport County, Carmarthen Town and Merthyr Tydfil , pleaded guilty to the charges at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The defendant entered a basis of plea and the judge asked for a pre-sentence report to be compiled.

Judge Hopkins warned the defendant: “This is clearly a case which passes the custody threshold.”

He added prison was a “likely outcome” but noted that Belle had no previous convictions.

The defendant was granted bail until his next hearing on June 2.

Judge Hopkins told him: “The fact that I am adjourning should not be seen as an indication of sentence.

“All sentencing options will remain open.”