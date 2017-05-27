Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC fan favourite Ross Hannah could be on his way out of Barrow AFC.

The prolific striker scored 26 goals in 46 games for the Blues in the 2015-16 campaign.

That fantastic form led to him signing a two-year deal with Vanarama National League rivals Barrow last summer .

But Hannah was restricted to just 10 league starts this season.

And the 31-year-old faces further competition for his place following the arrival of ex-Wrexham forward Jordan White at Holker Street.

Barrow boss Paul Cox now has six frontmen to choose from.

Richie Bennett and Byron Harrison are going nowhere while youngster Dan Cockerline is recovering from injury.

Cox has therefore admitted that Hannah or Harry Panayiotou may move on.

"There has been talk of one or even two moving on but at this minute I would only like to lose one, so that Bennett, Byron have support," Cox told the North West Evening Mail .

"There is talk of Ross Hannah or Harry Panayiotou moving to pastures new. That is to balance the books but I also don't want us to be top-heavy, like we were last season, in terms of the centre-forwards and always having good players sat in the stands.

"This season, if we are top-heavy in any areas, I would like to get them out on loan, get them playing competitive football very quickly."

Hannah and Panayiotou both have a year left on their contracts.

Barrow, meanwhile, have issued a statement after newly relegated Hartlepool United made an approach for Cox .

Hartlepool eventually appointed Chester -based Craig Harrison as their new manager.

The Barrow statement read: "Paul Cox, as one of the best managers in the National League, will always be sought after by other clubs.

"The club allowed Hartlepool to speak to Paul Cox out of respect for him. We believed Paul Cox would stay with the club and thus, felt like it gained nothing to prevent him from having a discussion with them.

"In the end, the discussions went nowhere because Paul doesn't want to leave Barrow AFC. He believes in the club's vision and the progress we have made during his time as manager.

"We have the best manager in the league, we are building one of the best squads in the league and are constantly trying to improve behind the scenes to prepare Barrow AFC for promotion to the Football League.

"We are all looking forward to the new season and the challenges it will bring, and believe all our supporters are too as shown by the fantastic season ticket sales so far."