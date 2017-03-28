Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

So maybe, just maybe, the race for the Queensferry Sports Premier Division title isn’t over yet.

All eyes were focused on Cairns Crescent on Saturday for the big clash between Blacon Youth and table-topping Birkenhead Town.

And it was the championship outsiders who triumphed 2-1 in a tight, full blooded contest with their winning goal coming from former Chester City striker Lloyd Ellams.

The vital victory means fourth-placed Blacon moved within 21 points of pole position with nine games of their campaign to play.

Birkenhead, in contrast, have just two matches to play.

So, while they are still hot favourites to be crowned champions, the champagne will have to remain on ice for now.

Second-placed Newton Athletic, who cannot catch Birkenhead, won 5-4 at home to Lodge Bar courtesy of another hat-trick from Ben Woodman and further strikes from Liam Bradley ad Danny Morgan.

Christleton Celtic, who are 22 points off the summit with eight games to play, were 5-1 winners at home to Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Ellis Williams) thanks to three goals from Aaron Hinchcliffe and one each for Josh Gannon and Chris Simmons.

MBNA lost 1-0 at home to Ellesmere Port (Ian Johnson).

Clubbies (Liam McGovern, Mikey Edwards 2) moved up to second in Olympic Trophies Division One with a fine 3-0 victory at FC Uber in what was their final league match of the season.

New Ferry Rangers (Scott Froggartt, Ben Malone, Lawrence Whelan) netted three times in the last 10 minutes to win 3-1 at valiant Eastham Athletic (Lewis Stephenson).

Chester Argyle were the day’s top scorers as they romped to an 11-0 success at home to AFC Quays in Link Up Division Two.

Zach Caveney (4), Cam Black (4), Cal Pepper (2) and Matt Harland-Jones did the damage.

Sutton Athletic (Danny Higginson, Peter Barnett, Tom Edwards, Jordan Turnstall) edged closer to the title after they made it 20 wins from 20 with a 4-0 victory at Crossway.

Orange Athletic (Ian Thomas 2, Elliot Wright) won 3-1 at home to Hoole Youth.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division A, Steve Roughsedge, Phil Atkinson, Mark Baiton and Stu Fraser fired Frodsham Park to a 4-3 triumph at Tattenhall.

Mike Jones hit a hat-trick and Sean O’Rourke bagged a brace for Tarvin in their 5-0 cruise at Upton JFC in Tarvin Precision Vets Division B.

And in Tarvin Precision Vets Division C, there were big wins for Avenue Vets (Micky Edwards, Les Cotgreave, Lee Gibson, Paul Lacy, Kev Duffy), 5-0 at Bushell Athletic, and Neston Nomads, 6-0 at Ellesmere Port Town.

Earlier in the week Groves Athletic (Lee Chadwick 4, Tom Douglas, Paul Gates, Davis Roxburgh) took over at the top of the Monday Night 11s Division with a 7-0 success over CEMEX.

Elton Athletic (Adam Hall 2, Sam Carr) and Upton Rangers (Shaun Gillan, Ryan Mooney, Kurt Clark) played out a 3-3 draw.

The Friday Night 11s Division is wide open after Blacon Vets (Chris Larson, Richard Marshall) had to settle for a 2-2 draw in a tight clash with Ashton Phoenix (Dean Ratcliffe, Josh Forster), who twice led.

Royal Flush (Lewis Harris 2, Karl Bell, Liam Ashcroft) took full advantage, retaining top spot with a 4-2 victory over CBP (Mark Lui 2).

Chester & District Sunday League

The Cat have gone ton-up for the season.

But the Section B table-toppers were pushed all the way by Custom House.

Ryan Abrahams scored the Cat’s 100th league goal of the campaign to break the deadlock at the weekend.

But, in a signs of things to come, Dale Harris brought the visitors level from the penalty spot.

Cat went back in front through 30-goal top-scorer Chaney Lloyd. They were soon pegged back, however, by Mike Berry.

And it was Custom who took a lead into the break after Andy Hornsby struck.

It was Cat, however, who eventually ran out 5-3 winners, Lee McTigue levelling matters before Abrahams and Lloyd notched their second goals of the game.

The race for second spot is hotting up.

Fifth-placed Handbridge Lions (Niall Peaker 2, Allen Jones, Tom Rowland) won 4-1 at Holdi (Matty Kopanski) while sixth-placed Spital Vaults (Jamie Davies, Joe Flynn, Craig Bogan) triumphed 3-1 at home to Dee Rangers (Andy Rowntree).

Vauxhall SC moved into the runners-up position with a 3-0 victory at AFC Tattenhall given to them by Tony Atherton, Tony Wedge and a 26th goal of the season for Wayne Manning.

Groves Athletic (Tom Douglas 4, Sam Moore 2, Lee Chadwick, Joe Jeffs) are one point further back in third after winning 8-3 at West Park Rangers (Lee Newman 2, Declan McHugh).

AFC Bears Paw strengthened their grip on third place in Concorde Trophies Section A with a 6-0 success at home to Axis United.

Aaron Hinchcliffe and Todd Reid hit hat-tricks.

Second-placed Westminster (Shaun Weaver 3, Carl McLeod 2, Jordan Gilford) won 7-3 at Upton Youth Centre (Sion Williams, Mike Webb, Dan Coleman).

(Photo: Andrew Lincoln)

Welsh Premier League

Airbus UK Broughton drew 2-2 at Llandudno to keep their slim hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

The Wingmakers played the better football early on and deservedly took the lead on 10 minutes when Reece Deakin opened his account for the club with a free header from 10 yards out following a Ryan J Edwards cross.

But Airbus’ continued failure to defend set-pieces prevented them from holding on to their advantage.

Llandudno levelled matters in the 18th minute when Danny Shaw headed home and two minutes into the second half they went in front after former Chester FC striker Marc Williams nodded in from another corner.

Llandudno were in the ascendancy from there on in, going close on a number of occasions.

But the Wingmakers managed to grab an equaliser in the 74th minute.

A long-range shot from Ashley Williams bounced around the box before Tony Gray, who like both Williams’, used to play for Chester, controlled the ball and smashed it into the net.

And Airbus could have snatched it late on through Lee Owens and substitute Liam O’Neill.

Wingmakers boss Andy Thomas said: “It was two points dropped. It was two set-plays, two corners.

“But we showed character again. In the last three games we’ve looked strong and not looked like getting beat.

“But it could be too little, too late.”

The rock-bottom Wingmakers, who are without a match this weekend, are seven points from safety with three games of the campaign to play.

Cheshire League

Deva Christleton maintained their Division Two title charge.

Deva ran out 5-0 winners at Maine Road Reserves to remain one point behind leaders Windle Labour.

Malpas suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss at Poynton in the Premier Division.

The improving Wrexham Road outfit seemed set to earn a share of the spoils after Alex Hughes equalised late on.

But in the dying seconds Poynton netted what proved to be the winner.

Tarporley Victoria drew their Division One basement battle at Cheadle Town Reserves 2-2.

Aaron Greenwood and substitute Jack Evans were on target for Vics.

West Cheshire League

Chester Nomads have returned to winning ways in Division One.

After six league and cup games without a victory, Nomads got back on track by triumphing 2-0 at high-flying Redgate Rovers.

Sandro Maletta and Sam Manton got the goals.

Helsby (Reece Conlan) lost 3-1 at home to table-topping Rainhill Town.

In Division Three, Upton AA Reserves (Sam Spridgeon) drew 1-1 at home to Marshall Reserves as Helsby Reserves went down 10-0 at Ashville Reserves.