Connah's Quay Nomads boss Andy Morrison is under no illusions about the massive task facing his side in the Europa League tonight.

But Morrison insists last season’s Welsh Premier League runners-up will not fear 27-time Finnish champions HJK Helsinki.

Nomads will be firm underdogs when they take to the field at Bangor University Stadium in this evening’s first qualifying round first-leg tie (7pm kick-off).

But Morrison, who oversaw a stunning victory over Norway’s Stabæk at the same stage of last season’s competition, said: “I know my players will embrace the occasion and use the platform to show they can compete with a top European team.

“We will show the utmost respect for Helsinki, but I will remind the players, at Connah’s Quay, we fear nothing and nobody.”

HJK, who have regularly reached the third qualifying rounds of the Champions and Europa Leagues in recent seasons, are in the middle of their season and lead the Veikkausliiga standings by eight points.

Nomads, in contrast, have not played a competitive match since April 22 when a 0-0 draw at Cardiff Met sealed the club’s record Welsh Premier finish.

But they have played two warm-up games, the latest being a 2-0 loss to fellow Europa League qualifiers St Johnstone at Glasgow Rangers’ Murray Park training complex on Saturday.

Morrison, whose squad tonight is set to include Chester FC title-winning heroes George Horan, Michael Wilde and John Danby, added: “Whoever you meet in Europe, you know you are in for a real challenge.

“Helsinki were one of the clubs we would have hoped to avoid. They are the strongest team in Finland, they have a number of excellent players, they are flying in their domestic league and also have a rich history in European football.

“It will be a real challenge but a challenge we can’t wait for. After watching Helsinki at close quarters in their last home game, and our experiences last year will ensure that we are in for no surprises and the kind of quality and problems we can expect.”

Admission prices tonight are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The second leg takes place at the Telia 5G Arena in Helsinki a week tonight.

The aggregate winners will face Dacia Chisinau of Moldova or Macedonia’s KF Shkëndija in the second qualifying round.