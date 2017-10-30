Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC midfielder Tom Crawford will spend the next month on loan at Hallmark Security League Premier Division side Runcorn Town.

Crawford, 18, has made one substitute appearance for Chester this season but the academy graduate has been allowed to go out on loan in a bid to get some playing time under his belt and aid his development.

Crawford, from Blacon, signed professional terms with Chester in the summer alongside James Jones and Nathan Brown. The midfielder caught the eye of manager Marcus Bignot in the recent behind-closed-doors friendly win over Salford City and the Blues boss is keen to see him get more senior experience.

And Crawford made a winning start for his new side at the weekend, setting up the second goal for top of the table Runcorn as they won 4-1 at Barnton Wanderers.