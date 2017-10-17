Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's trip to face Eastleigh has been rearranged for a second time.

The Blues' clash at the Silverlake Stadium was postponed on September 30 with the team coach just 15 miles from the ground and some Chester fans already there after a part of the pitch was deemed unplayable by the match referee.

The game was then rearranged for Tuesday, October 31, with Eastleigh offering free entry to Chester fans for the trip as well as reimbursing travel costs for the original game.

But after Chester were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday at Kidderminster, and Eastleigh exited the competition at the hands of Hereford, the game has now been rearranged for the free weekend on November 4 (3pm).