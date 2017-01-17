Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While still set to be the biggest crowd at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium this season, Saturday's attendance for Chester FC 's derby clash with rivals Wrexham looks set to be affected by the 'bubble match' restrictions once more.

As of this morning (Tuesday, January 17) just over 1,000 tickets had been sold to Blues fans for Saturday's National League encounter (3pm), adding to the existing 1,100 or so season ticket holders at the club.

Tickets for the game with Dean Keates' improving Dragons are now on general sale for the remainder of this week and the club are hopeful of further sales prior to the hotly anticipated clash.

Wrexham have sold around near on 600 tickets for the game which, as has been the case since 2013, will be subject to the 'safe travel' restrictions imposed by both Cheshire Constabulary and North Wales Police in a bid to stamp out any crowd trouble.

Wrexham have been allocated around 1,150 tickets for the clash.

Dragons fans will meet at the Racecourse ground and will receive a coach ticket before boarding. They will then be handed their match ticket for the game before being bused to Chester under police escort.

Both sets of fans have condemned the restrictions as overbearing and both police forces have intimated that they may be willing to scale back the operation in the future should no trouble arise.

Chester took around 550 fans to Wrexham for the reverse fixture in September, a dull affair that ended in a 0-0 draw in front of the BT Sport cameras.

The Lookers Vauxhall Stadium encounter has been deemed an all-ticket match. That means there will be no sales on the day of the game.

Tickets are on sale this week from the ticket office at the ground, from 10am-4pm.

Seated tickets in the Maxiflow and Swettenham Chemists stands cost £18 for adults, £12 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.

Standing tickets in the Harry McNally Terrace cost £15 for adults, £10 for concessions (senior citizens/students with NUS card/unemployed with proof of employment/Armed Forces), £10 for 18-20-year-olds, £5 for 16-17-year-olds, £3 for 5-15-year-olds, with under-5s who are accompanied by a carer going free.