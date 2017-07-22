Chester sub
Andy Halls off, James Jones on. 78 mins.
Saved
Liam Davies picks up ball 30 yards out and lashes a fine left footer at the Walsall keeper.
And another
Dawson corner almost finds Brown. Deflected for another corner which is cleared.
Chester corner
Free kick finds head of Astles whose knockdown is out for corner.
Strong shape
Blues doing ok here in terms of holding shape and limiting Walsall. Done well.
Chester sub
Nathan Brown on, Harry White off - 68 mins
Chester subs
Dawson and Joyce on for Turnbull and James.
Bit more urgency
The Blues offering a bit more this second period.
Pouring down
Rain has rolled in here. Hammering down.
Cleared
Dangerous low cross from Oztumer is cleared by Rowe-Turner in six-yard box.
What a finish
Bell receives ball from Davies, lets it sit up and thumps home from 18 yards.
GOAL! Chester 1 Walsall 1
Wonderful strike from Nyal Bell
Fired over
Oztumer sees a little daylight between the centre backs and space opens up but can only fire well over.
Back at it
Waters, Davies, Bell and new keeper on for trialist, Akintunde, Mahon and Chapell.
First half pictures
Half time: Chester 0 Walsall 1
Leahy goal the difference at the break.
Unlucky
Superb skill from Mahon to break away on the halfway line, he finds Akintunde who lays of White who then finds his effort cannon off a Walsall defender. Corner.
Corner
Jackson’s deflected effort stopped at second attempt by trialist but judged to have gone out.
Attendance
Crowd of 888 here today.
Ambitious
Paul Turnbull picks up a loose ball 25 yards out and attempts a quick shot on the half volley but well wide.
Break in play
Jackson receiving treatment for Walsall.
Offside
Nice move between Kouhyar and Oztumer ends with latter spinning and acrobatically firing wide, but flag was already raised.
Well over
Adam Chambers sees a wild 25-yard effort fly well wide.
Behind
Halls attempted clearance from corner is deflected into path of Leahy who fires home from eight yards.
GOAL! Chester 0 Walsall 1
Luke Leahy - 26 mins
Walsall corner
Little bit of pressure here for the Blues.
SAVED!
Trialist keeper down to his right to save Jackson penalty.
Penalty Walsall
Rowe -Turner deemed to have bundled over Walsall winger. Dubious.
Cleared
Paul Turnbull free kick almost finds Astles head but Walsall clear.
Solid
Walsall seeing a lot of the ball but the Blues are keeping their shape well.