Key Events

Chester sub

Andy Halls off, James Jones on. 78 mins.

Saved

Liam Davies picks up ball 30 yards out and lashes a fine left footer at the Walsall keeper.

And another

Dawson corner almost finds Brown. Deflected for another corner which is cleared.

Chester corner

Free kick finds head of Astles whose knockdown is out for corner.

Strong shape

Blues doing ok here in terms of holding shape and limiting Walsall. Done well.

Chester sub

Nathan Brown on, Harry White off - 68 mins

Chester subs

Dawson and Joyce on for Turnbull and James.

Bit more urgency

The Blues offering a bit more this second period.

Pouring down

Rain has rolled in here. Hammering down.

Cleared

Dangerous low cross from Oztumer is cleared by Rowe-Turner in six-yard box.

What a finish

Bell receives ball from Davies, lets it sit up and thumps home from 18 yards.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 1 Walsall 1

Wonderful strike from Nyal Bell

Fired over

Oztumer sees a little daylight between the centre backs and space opens up but can only fire well over.

Back at it

Waters, Davies, Bell and new keeper on for trialist, Akintunde, Mahon and Chapell.

Dave Powell

First half pictures

Dave Powell

Half time: Chester 0 Walsall 1

Leahy goal the difference at the break.

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Superb skill from Mahon to break away on the halfway line, he finds Akintunde who lays of White who then finds his effort cannon off a Walsall defender. Corner.

Dave Powell

Corner

Jackson’s deflected effort stopped at second attempt by trialist but judged to have gone out.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 888 here today.

Dave Powell

Ambitious

Paul Turnbull picks up a loose ball 25 yards out and attempts a quick shot on the half volley but well wide.

Dave Powell

Break in play

Jackson receiving treatment for Walsall.

Dave Powell

Offside

Nice move between Kouhyar and Oztumer ends with latter spinning and acrobatically firing wide, but flag was already raised.

Dave Powell

Well over

Adam Chambers sees a wild 25-yard effort fly well wide.

Dave Powell

Behind

Halls attempted clearance from corner is deflected into path of Leahy who fires home from eight yards.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 Walsall 1

Luke Leahy - 26 mins

Dave Powell

Walsall corner

Little bit of pressure here for the Blues.

KEY EVENT

SAVED!

Trialist keeper down to his right to save Jackson penalty.

Dave Powell

Penalty Walsall

Rowe -Turner deemed to have bundled over Walsall winger. Dubious.

Dave Powell

Cleared

Paul Turnbull free kick almost finds Astles head but Walsall clear.

Dave Powell

Solid

Walsall seeing a lot of the ball but the Blues are keeping their shape well.