Dave Powell

Striking dilemma

Chester have no fit strikers for today’s game.

Just three weeks ago the Blues had four strikers in the shape of Ross Hannah, Harry White, Nyal Bell and James Akintunde but the number available to them today is zero.

Akintunde became the latest forward to join the injury list when he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday’s win at Aldershot and he could face a couple of weeks on the sidelines as he looks to get himself back to fitness.

In the absence of recognised strikers there will likely be a more advanced role for midfielder Lucas Dawson, Chester’s leading scorer with three goals, who played up front during the second half at the weekend.