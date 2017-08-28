A debut for one of Blacon's own?
Blaconian Tom Crawford was among the substitutes at Aldershot on Saturday.
The 18-year-old midfielder didn’t get on the field but Jon McCarthy hinted that injuries may mean he gets a chance from the bench at some point today.
Tom Crawford was on the bench (on Saturday) and I’m delighted for him. He received a round of applause from the players as it’s the first time he had made the bench. There is a good chance he will end up having to come on on Monday so Blacon need to get down and watch us. Get yourselves down and see if we can get the young lad on.
Striking dilemma
Chester have no fit strikers for today’s game.
Just three weeks ago the Blues had four strikers in the shape of Ross Hannah, Harry White, Nyal Bell and James Akintunde but the number available to them today is zero.
Akintunde became the latest forward to join the injury list when he pulled up with a hamstring injury in the first half of Saturday’s win at Aldershot and he could face a couple of weeks on the sidelines as he looks to get himself back to fitness.
In the absence of recognised strikers there will likely be a more advanced role for midfielder Lucas Dawson, Chester’s leading scorer with three goals, who played up front during the second half at the weekend.
What has the manager said?
Jon McCarthy shared his thoughts on today’s game when he spoke to the press after the 2-1 win at Aldershot Town on Saturday.
Macclesfield have played 24 hours earlier than us. We know we’re lighter than we were when we started the (Aldershot) game. If the supporters can get us through that game on Monday then what a position we are in with the games against Torquay and Solihull coming up. You’ve got yourselves a team, a group of players who want to wear your badge and run for you and work for you and who will give everything. The attitude and the character to turn that around (in the second half) and go and win at Aldershot should tell you everything about the staff, the group and the supporters at this football club and what we can achieve at this football club.
In our camp
While Durrell and Lloyd may now ply their trade with the Moss Rose side, three Macclesfield players headed in the other direction during the summer.
Andy Halls, John McCombe and Kingsley James all rejected the offer of fresh terms at Macc and opted to join the Blues instead.
Familiar faces
Two former Chester players will likely be in the Macclesfield side today.
Midfielders Elliott Durrell and Ryan Lloyd left the Blues at the end of the season and both were snapped up by Silkmen boss John Askey and will be coming up against their former employers this afternoon.
Welcome
After a second-half fightback earned a 2-1 win at Aldershot Town on Saturday and a first win of the season, Chester go in search of their first win on home soil since December 17, 2016.
Cheshire neighbours Macclesfield Town are the visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium today and will provide a stern test to a Blues side who have yet to click into gear in front of their own fans this term.
We’ll bring you all the action live as the Blues look to end their home hoodoo and really get their National League season up and running.