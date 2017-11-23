Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Gough admits his time so far at Chester FC has been a ‘rollercoaster’ but believes the Blues have finally turned a corner.

Left-back Gough arrived at Chester last month after leaving AFC Telford United to pen a deal with the club until the end of the season.

Gough’s move to the Swansway Chester Stadium saw him link up with manager Marcus Bignot for the second time in his career, having played for the Blues boss at Solihull Moors during their National League North promotion-winning season of 2015/16.

The 27-year-old put in two strong displays in the away games at Bromley and Leyton Orient and believes that the Blues are at last heading in the right direction.

Gough told Chester FC's official club website: “We’re getting there and we’re turning a corner and we’re starting to pick results up, not folding and staying in games. And if we can back it up Saturday [at home to Dagenham & Redbridge] then I think it will be a good point in the end. We just need to stay mentally strong.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but we’ve turned a corner but we’re more competitive and the gaffer is building a squad that is more competitive.

“I know how he likes to play and it makes it easier for me.”

And Gough admits the 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient on Tuesday was a frustrating one as Chester relinquished a 2-1 lead they held at the break against a side who played with 10 men for 45 minutes after Jamie Sendles-White saw red.

“It was frustrating again as I think we could have won the game,” he said.

“Of course them going down to 10 men carried them through a bit, but we didn’t really get to grips with it second half and it took us a good half an hour to get back on top, which is disappointing. We made it really difficult for ourselves.

“We need to back up the Orient result with a win and try and get out the bottom four and keep building momentum and hopefully that will see us through.”