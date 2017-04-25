Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC striker James Alabi is a rumoured target for National League rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 22-year old took his goal tally up to 17 for the season with a brace in the dire 5-2 defeat at Sutton United on Saturday and his stock has risen during a fruitful campaign for the Blues.

The former Ipswich Town, Scunthorpe United and Stoke City man is out of contract at the end of the season and has already started to attract other clubs looking to bolster their front lines in the close season.

Londoner Alabi was the subject of a £10,000 bid from League Two side Barnet in January, a bid that was rejected as ‘derisory’ by the Blues at the time but he is now in the sights of John Still’s play-off bound Daggers.

Still was asked about his interest in Alabi on Saturday by the Barking & Dagenham Post but the Daggers boss refused to confirm or deny the rumours, although the Chronicle understands that he is high on their agenda.

Speaking after his team’s 1-0 win at Wrexham, Still said: “There are lots players we are looking at and I could give you 30 names of who we’re looking at for next season, and I’m sure you’ll know when the time is right.”

AFC Wimbledon and Barnet are both also believed to be monitoring the situation of Alabi, who has been offered a new contract at Chester.