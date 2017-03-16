Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Alabi says he would be happy to sign a new deal at Chester FC if the offer was right, but won’t rush into making a decision on his future.

The 22-year old striker has been a revelation for the Blues this season and has notched 14 goals in a campaign where he has carved himself a reputation as one of the National League’s most potent marksmen.

The former Stoke City and Ipswich Town man signed a one-year deal last summer and will be out of contract at the end of this season and has, like the majority of the squad, been offered fresh terms at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

Alabi’s stock has risen considerably this season owing to his fine form and the Blues rejected a ‘derisory’ offer from League Two side Barnet in January, although his exploits haven’t gone unnoticed further up the pyramid with League One and Championship sides having sent scouts to watch the Londoner. Ambitious National League sides also have Alabi on their radar.

But Alabi says he has enjoyed his football at Chester more than any other time in a career that has already taken in nine clubs, and that extending his stay is a serious option for him.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at Chester and there is a real potential for me to stay,” he said.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

“But, like I’ve said in the past, I’m trying not to give too much thought to the situation at the moment as I just want to concentrate on scoring goals for this football club.

“I’ll see what happens but I’m certainly not going to turn around and say I’ll definitely stay or I’ll definitely not stay. But this is a club where I have enjoyed my football playing for a good manager.”

Prior to joining Chester in January 2016, Alabi had lead a nomadic football career despite his relatively tender years.

He spent time in the youth set ups at Stoke and Celtic, had a short-lived stint at Ipswich and loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town, Mansfield Town, Scunthorpe United and Forest Green Rovers, as well as a trial at Dutch side De Graafschap, but it is at Chester where he has really thrived.

He said: “Chester has been a great move for me. The chance to play games regularly and have a manager that shows faith in me has meant I can just concentrate on playing my game and scoring goals.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the club and the fans and if the offer was right I’d certainly consider it. But, like any footballer, you have to weigh up all your options when you have them and I’m not ruling anything in or out. I just want to concentrate on my football at the moment.”