Harry White is ready to put what he describes so far as a ‘season from hell’ behind him - starting this weekend.

The Chester FC striker has been stymied in his efforts to get off to a good start with the Blues after joining from Solihull Moors in the summer, with a torn quad muscle followed by a hamstring injury shortly after limiting him to just five appearances so far.

But 22-year-old White is back in full training after finishing his rehabilitation and could play a part on Saturday when Chester travel to Kidderminster Harriers in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup (3pm kick off).

And having moved to live in Chester with his girlfriend following his move, the former Barnsley man is hoping that he can now focus solely on his football.

“It’s been the season from hell so far if I’m honest,” said White.

“It’s been gutting. Me and my girlfriend moved up here so that I could concentate on my football and put everything I had into it in order to be the best that I possibly could be. I’ve never been so committed to football in my life.

“I started the first game (against AFC Fylde) and thought I did well. I then tore my quad at Hartlepool and that ended up with me doing my hamstring shortly after. I’ve just not been able to get a run of games and make a mark.

“But I’ve been given the right amount of rehabilitation now and I’ve been back in full training. I did a lot of work before the Tranmere game on the pitch and I feel great now and finally like I can get going.

“This weekend is one where I’ll be ready to be involved if needs be and a game I’m looking forward to as I can make a contribution.”

White knows about this weekend’s opponents having spent a month on loan at Aggborough from Barnsley in 2016, scoring three times in seven games.

The Harriers are also a familiar club to Blues manager Marcus Bignot, and White was full of praise for the new manager.

“I was really pleased when he got the job,” he said.

“He signed me when he was at Solihull Moors and I knew what he was about and how he liked his teams to play and the standards he expects from them.

“You could see from the first game in charge how he has changed things and that was evident against Tranmere, too.

“I’ve no doubt he’ll help us turn things around quickly and we’ll be pulling away from that relegation zone very soon, we’re all confident about that.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge we have here and to just where we might finish. It won’t be where we are at the moment.”

For White, though, the here and now is very much on making sure he forces his way back into the team and gets among the goals.

“I’ve put in so much hard work in order to get myself right,” he said.

“We moved up here in order for me to give it everything and that is still what I am doing.

“Chester’s a beautiful city and we love living here and love the North and love the people. Now I want the Chester fans to see the best of me.”