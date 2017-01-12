Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC's hopes of bringing Theo Vassell back to the club have been handed a boost.

Jon McCarthy has already confirmed he would like to re-sign the defender who helped keep 10 clean sheets during his 16 appearances for the club.

But, after Vassell's loan ran out on New Year's Day, Blues boss McCarthy accepted he would have to play a waiting game while Walsall attempted to bolster their injury-hit defence.

The Saddlers, however, have now done that, with the arrival of Eoghan O'Connell on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

Walsall manager Jon Whitney is also said to be close to agreeing a new loan deal for Scunthorpe United's Scott Laird.

And that could spell good news for Chester.

Vassell has spoken about how his spell at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium benefited him greatly.

And, while the final decision will be out of his hands, the 20-year-old admits the priority at this stage of his career is to play first-team football.

That is something the Blues offered to striker Matty Taylor in the 2013-14 season.

Taylor hit six goals in seven games, including a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 triumph at Tamworth, before returning to Forest Green Rovers.

He failed to score again in his remaining 12 appearances for Forest Green, who face Chester in the FA Trophy on Saturday, before signing for Bristol Rovers.

(Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Taylor has been a massive success at the Memorial Stadium, scoring 66 goals to help the Pirates to back-to-back promotions to League One.

The 26-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed and, having already been linked to Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers, Championship giants Leeds United and Wolves are now favourites to sign him during this month's transfer window.